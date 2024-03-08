The Head of polls at Global Info Analytics has given his verdict on the NDC's’ selection of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

The NDC endorsed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to be John Mahama's running mate

The Head of polls at Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, said the choice could be a boost to the NDC's fortunes in the elections

The Head of polls at Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa, expects the National Democratic Congress’ selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate will be a boost in the critical Central Region.

Sharing his insights to YEN.com.gh, Dankwa said Opoku-Agyemang would attract voters looking to make history by electing the first woman vice president.

He said this was a watershed moment some Ghanaians would want to partake in.

The NDC is already heavily favoured to win the 2024 general election.

“Having the candidate who hails from the Central Region, who has been a past running mate for the party, who actually brought additional votes to NDC compared to 2016 and 2012, it is believed that these people may decide to stick with the NDC having seen that one of their own has been selected.”

“Those who are yearning for representation and a bigger role in their politics, they could see this as a watershed moment in their lives, that they could help to elect a woman,” he added.

Dankwa doesn’t expect the New Patriotic Party to try to match the gender of the NDC’s running mate.

He explained that the NPP is more focused on a candidate who can galvanise their Ashanti Region stronghold.

"If they can get a woman who can turn up their base and counter this lady, then this is a plus for them. Otherwise, they must deal with their problem as they see it."

UK firms back Mahama in poll

Two UK research firms have predicted election victory for Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The vice president was recently declared the winner of the NPP presidential primaries.

