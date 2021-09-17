The founder of the United People’s Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, says his wife is aware he has a side chick

Odike claimed both women respect each other and have both agreed on their positions

The Ghanaian business owner sat for an interview on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian business owner, Akwasi Addai Odike, has disclosed his wife knows he has a girlfriend and has no problem with his extra-marital affairs.

The founder of the United People’s Party (UPP) claimed both women respect each other and have agreed on their positions.

Opening up about his marriage in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, Odike said:

My Wife Knows I have a Side Chick and has no Problem with it - Odike. Photo credit: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

''I'm married, and I have a girlfriend. Both my wife and girlfriend know this.''

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Why he has a wife and girlfriend

Justifying his reason for having a side chick despite being married, he mentioned that his ''father was polygamous.''

''... If any man will be truthful to himself and God. You don’t need to swear to any woman that you are the only person, no. I will never flatter anyone. But if I found out that you are a suitable woman who can give me joy, sure. I expect my woman to understand me unconditionally and to love me as it’s required,'' he added.

Speaking on the same show, Odike said he supports the Affirmative Action Bill in Parliament, while expressing disappointment its passage has been delayed.

Man Stunned as His Wife Surprises Him

In a previous story, a man was left speechless when his wife surprised him with $10,000 concealed in a cake to celebrate his birthday.

The dollar notes were stashed in the birthday cake his wife had prepared specially to celebrate his momentous day.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the man is seen blowing out the candles and was short of words when he discovered a long tail of dollar notes hidden right in the middle of the cake.

Mahama's son Sharaf shows off expensive living room

Meanwhile, Sharaf, son of former president John Mahama, has shown off his lavish lifestyle, as he showcases his expensive and classy living room in new photos.

The 25-year-old son of the immediate former Ghanaian president has maintained a level of status and prestige of his family with no scandal about him.

However, he can’t help splurging on showy items such as expensive wall frames and paintings.

Source: Yen