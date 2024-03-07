The NDC has endorsed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to be John Mahama's running mate

Mahama said he was proud of choosing Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate because of her integrity and dedication

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will be John Mahama's running mate for the 2024 general election.

The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially endorsed Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (R). Source: Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama submitted his selection for running mate last week.

In a message announcing the decision, Mahama said it was a proud choice.

"Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections."

Also, reacting to the development, Opoku-Agyemang said in a statement it was a great honour.

She expressed her gratitude to the NDC council of elders and Mahama himself.

"I express my absolute readiness and commitment to partner His Excellency John Dramini Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard work and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity."

Mahama partnered with Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost.

Though Mahama is favoured to win power, some analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively in 2024.

YEN.com.gh's analysis also indicates that Mahama's choice of running mate will be critical to the NDC's electoral fortunes.

Sam Jonah refutes running mate rumour

YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he was being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections when speculation was rife.

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

Sam Jonah stressed that he had no interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy.

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo also said he was not in the running to become Mahama’s running mate.

Domelevo said he was not interested in politics and would end up criticising the political party he was supposed to campaign for.

The former Auditor-General said he was more interested in ensuring accountability than party politics.

