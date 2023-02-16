Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been accused of running two companies that have not been registered to pay taxes

According to The Movement for Justice-Ghana, the lawmaker owns Saavi Solutions and Volta Klenam Farms, both of them not registered with the Ghana Revenue Authority

The allegations were contained in a letter submitted to the Commissioner-General of the GRA, which was received on February 15, 2023

Anti-corruption champion and lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been accused by a group of secretly managing two firms and evading taxes to the tune of GH¢96,076.

The group, The Movement For Justice - Ghana, made the wild claim in a letter addressed to the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and demanding that the state tax authority looks into the legal status of the tax liabilities of the two companies.

The letter dated February 14, 2023, read in part as follows:

"I would also like to bring to your attention that Mr. Ablakwa has a tax liability Of GH¢96,076.16 that the Ghana Revenue Authority has failed or neglected to collect. I kindly request that you take the necessary steps to request Mr. Ablakwa to pay his tax lability immediately."

The letter signed by one Kwaku Takyi Adomako, Convener, and Paakwasi Nimfah-Daviies, a member of the group, claims the NDC MP for North Tongu once managed Savvi Solutions and currently owns Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd but both companies are not registered with the tax authority to pay taxes.

"It is of utmost importance that the tax compliance of Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as a Member of Parliament for North Tongu, be observed and upheld, as it serves as a model for the general public," the group said in their petition to the GRA Commissioner-General.

Ablakwa heads to GRA and Registrar General over Kusi-Boateng's double identity scandal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Ablakwa filed two RTI requests with the GRA and the Registrar General's Department last month on the alleged double identities of Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng.

He wanted to know how one person successfully obtained two TINs -- one under the name Victor Kusi-Boateng and the other under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

He also wanted to know what the Registrar General intends to do about the 28 companies registered under the two names of the same person.

