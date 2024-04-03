The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has urged the government to take responsibility for the power crisis

Mahama blamed the recent power challenges on the mismanagement of the Energy Sector Levy

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress also expressed concern for businesses and households

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has again criticised the government over the power challenges.

Mahama has attributed the challenges to the mismanagement of the country’s power-generating assets and the collateralisation of the Energy Sector Levy Act.

The government implemented the Energy Sector Levy Act to consolidate various levies within the energy sector to fund power generation and address accumulated debts.

Mahama believes the decision to collateralise revenue from the Energy Sector Levy has contributed to money challenges causing the power cuts.

He urged the government to take responsibility for the challenges and show humility.

“The best government can do is to eat humble pie, take responsibility for the problem, and work to address it.”

“Unfortunately, that is not the case. I’m aware that businesses and households cannot plan because of the erratic power situation.”

Controversy over dumsor timetable

Despite recent power interruptions, ECG has insisted that there is currently no need for a load-shedding timetable in the past.

It attributed the power cuts to 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours.

However, the company has said power cuts will generally occur between 7 pm and 11 pm.

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, toed a similar line and assured that power challenges will be addressed.

Nonetheless, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a load management timetable.

Major hospitals facing disconnection over GH¢261m debt

YEN.com.gh reported that some hospitals were facing disconnection from the power grid because of monies owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Due to outstanding debts, the company has threatened to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid.

The health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, collectively owe GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

