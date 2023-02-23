The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated GH¢10,000 in support of funeral arrangements for Christian Atsu

The donation was done on February 22, 2023, when top NPP executives like the general secretary Justin Kodua and national organiser Nana Boakye and others signed the book of condolence opened for Atsu

Liberian president George Weah has also dispatched a delegation to donate $10,000 to Christian Atsu's family

The party donated the cash when executives of the party stormed the family house of the former Black Stars player to sign the book of condolence on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The party donated the cash when executives of the party stormed the family house of the former Black Stars player to sign the book of condolence on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The party's general secretary Justin Kodua and national organiser Henry Nana Boakye all visited the family home of the footballer who died in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that rocked Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Justin Kodua (sitting) signs the book of condolence while Henry Nana Boakye stands behind him. Source: Twitter/@Citi973

Since Atsu's mortal remains landed in Accra from Turkey on Sunday, February 19, 2023, there has been an outpouring of love and support from Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians to the family of the Black Stars winger.

George Weah donates $10,000 to footballer's family

Also, Liberia President, George Oppong Weah, has donated $10,000 to the family of the departed Ghanaian soccer star.

He dispatched a delegation to mourn with the family of the late Black Stars winger on Wednesday, February 22.

Netizens have thanked the president for his generosity in the comments section of a UTV post following the humanitarian act.

