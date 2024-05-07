The wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia, has shared a heartwarming story of how she met her husband, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In a video making rounds online, she recalled their first meeting and how that event transformed into a beautiful love story

Netizens who saw the video were left in awe as they gushed over the lovely story shared by Lady Julia

Lady Julia, wife of the Asantehene, left guests at a dinner party held to celebrate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II mesmerised as she recounted how she met her lovely husband.

In a video making rounds on social media, Lady Julia stated that she first met Otumfuo when she went to Kumasi as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of EcoBank Ghana.

Lady Julia speaks and dances with Otumfuo at birthday dinner Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio

"I was tasked with giving the vote of thanks for the inauguration of the first branch in Kumasi," she said.

During her speech that fateful day, the Asantehene was present and stealing glances at her.

"He (Otumfuo) tells me that he was mesmerised that at the end of the ceremony, even though it had started to rain, he refused to leave despite the prompting of his courtiers."

According to Lady Julia, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ensured he found out who she was and how to contact her before leaving the event grounds.

Later in the evening, she was summoned by her managing director, the late John Ackah, to dinner at Otumfuo's residence, and that was how the whole love affair began.

"I was summoned to the Asantehene's palace for dinner. Little did I know that I was auditioning for the role of a lifetime," she said.

Plush dinner party was held to mark Otumfuo's birthday

On Monday, May 6, 2024, a dinner party was held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall in Manhyia Palace to celebrate Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu's 74th birthday.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Asantehene and his wife, Lady Julia, Asanteman, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, etc.

Also, the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiku Tsuru II, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Sir Sam Jonah and many others were present.

Netizens react to Lady Julia's video

The video has garnered various reactions from netizens.

@Maud Addo wrote:

"Lady Julia is very beautiful."

@Anidaso Sobolo & Juices wrote:

"This woman has been quiet in her corner even though she's the wife of a great man. This is the Real Oheneyere."

@Spirit blades wrote:

"The way he nods is funny it’s like yes it’s me I did it."

