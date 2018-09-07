University of Ghana Medical School fees and admission requirements

The University of Ghana Medical School equips future medical doctors with the necessary skills to become competent doctors. Some of the best-trained doctors come from the institution. It is a distinguished institution of higher learning that prides itself in producing competent doctors who work worldwide. This article gives details on the admission requirements, fees and courses offered.

University of Ghana Medical School is located at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra. Photo: SDI Productions, @University of Ghana, Legon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The need for medical professionals cannot be underestimated. Proper training is crucial. The University of Ghana Medical School offers just that. It admits both local and international students on a regular and distance learning basis.

University of Ghana Medical School

The University of Ghana Medical School was founded by ordinance in August 1948 as the Gold Coast University College. The university was established primarily to offer higher education and research in Ghana.

It was the first university college established in Ghana under the British colony. UG Medical School has evolved and is among the best institutions offering medicine in West Africa and Africa.

University of Ghana Medical School courses

The University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS) offers the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Surgery degree programme. The subjects studied include:

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Child Health Surgery Medicine and Therapeutics Radiology Psychiatry Anaesthesia

Support units include:

Administration

GEMP Secretariat

Skill and Simulation Centre

International Students Hostel

Students Hostel

Research and Alumni Office

University of Ghana Medical School fees

The University of Ghana Medical School fees vary depending on whether you are a Ghanaian or international student. The table below shows the fees for those taking medical courses.

Ghanian students - Undergraduate regular

Category Fee in GH¢ Year 1 2,897 Year 2 3,480 Year 3 3,272 Clinical years (1st, 2nd and 3rd) 3,115

Ghanian students - Undergraduate full fee paying

Category Fee in GH¢ Year 1 8,566 Year 2 10,177 Year 3 9,968 Clinical years (1st, 2nd and 3rd) 10,373

International students

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Year 1 $10,082 $13,946 Year 2 $10,012 $13,218 Year 3 $10,012 $13,218 Clinical years (1st, 2nd and 3rd) $11,755 $11,755

What are the entry requirements for the University of Ghana Medical School?

The University of Ghana provides comprehensive guidelines for aspiring medical students. Learning is structured into semesters, with units arranged according to complexity. Below are the general UG Medical School requirements.

Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP): This is a 4-year program for those with a science background who already hold a first degree.

Credit passes in WASSCE/SSSCE/GCE English Language, Core Mathematics, and three science subjects (one must be Chemistry).

Pass a 3-hour written entrance examination conducted by the school.

All international students out of the Ghana system of education must have a minimum final grade of 3.0 to be enrolled for the undergraduate course. All admission will be made at level 100.

Is the UG Medical School admission list out?

The UG Medical School admission list for the 2024/2025 academic year is currently unavailable. You can keep checking the institution's website for any updates. The shortlisted applicants for the UG Medical School selection examination are to bring the following when reporting:

Payment receipt.

Copy of WASSCE results, IB, A Levels, or American Grade 12 transcript.

Photo ID: Passport, Ghana card, NHIS card, voter's ID, driver's license.

HB pencils with erasers and sharpeners.

Non-programmable calculators.

What are the medical schools in Ghana and their fees?

Medical schools in Ghana charge fees differently. Private institutions tend to be more expensive than public institutions.

For those looking for affordable options, the University of Ghana Medical School fee ranges from GH¢2,000 to GH¢10,000, while Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences fee starts from GH¢ 3,135.99.

The medical school's mission focuses on learning, research and knowledge dissemination. Photo: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

What are the major requirements to study medicine in Ghana?

The major requirements to study medicine in Ghana include:

Credit passes in core subjects: This includes English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science or Social Studies at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) level.

This includes English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science or Social Studies at the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) level. Passes in specific electives: You must also have passed three of the following electives: Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Elective Mathematics.

You must also have passed three of the following electives: Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Elective Mathematics. Meet the eligibility criteria outlined by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council Act, 2012 (Act 857).

How many years does it take to study medicine in Ghana?

The duration of medical studies in Ghana typically takes six years to complete. This duration includes both theoretical and practical training, leading to a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree.

After completing the undergraduate program, medical graduates usually undergo a one-year internship before they are fully licensed to practice medicine independently.

How much does it cost to study medicine at the University of Ghana?

The tuition fee for Ghanaian students ranges from GH¢ 2,000 to GH¢ 10,000, while international students pay around $10,000 to $14,000.

You can reach out to the University of Ghana Medical School through any of the following contact details:

Postal address: P.O. Box GP 4236, Accra, Ghana

P.O. Box GP 4236, Accra, Ghana Fax: +233 302 663062

+233 302 663062 Telephone: +233 302 666987/8

+233 302 666987/8 Email: deanugms@ug.edu.gh, ugmsadmin@ug.edu.gh, academic.ugms@ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana Medical School is among the best institutions that offer medicine in Africa. It is also the best in Ghana. If your ambition is to be the best doctor in the region, take some time and check the school out.

Yen.com.gh shared the University of Ghana Legon grading system for GPA. The grade point average (GPA) is a metric used by educational institutions to evaluate students' academic progress and success.

GPA is usually calculated using a scale of 0 to 4. Four is usually the highest GPA you can receive and corresponds to an A grade, and 0 corresponds to an F grade. Learn about the GPA system of the University of Ghana Legon from the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh