There was a clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya West on the first day of limited voter registration.

The registration was marred by confusion over attempts by the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress leading parties to get their respective members registered first.

Police intervened to calm the tensions.

Adom News reported that some New Patriotic Party executives allegedly pushed for selected persons to be registered first, claiming they came early.

However, the National Democratic Congress took exception to this, resulting in heated exchanges.

Police officers at the registration centre intervened and brought some calm to the centre.

What is on the Electoral Commission calendar

The Electoral Commission released its calendar for 2024 ahead of the general election in December, back in March 2024.

After the continuous voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, the commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

There will also be a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

The commission intends to announce the results of the 2024 presidential elections within 72 hours.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

Special Voting for selected professionals will occur on December 2, five days before the general election.

Commission targets 623,000 new voters

The Electoral Commission has begun the process to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

Chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her offices have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail.

The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024.

