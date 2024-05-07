Shatta Wale and Medikal just pulled off a memorable surprise at Daddy Lumba's concert, Legends Night with Daddy Lumba

Both artistes graced the stage to show their love and support for the legendary musician

Legends Night with Daddy Lumba was held on Monday, May 6, 2024, inside the Lighthouse Theatre, London

It was an incredible night with Daddy Lumba, and he thrilled fans with incredible live band music at his Legends Night With Daddy Lumba concert.

The concert, held inside the Lighthouse Theatre, London, England, saw other big stars, including Samini and Kofi Nti, perform alongside Daddy Lumba.

The night took a surprising turn when Shatta Wale and Medikal pulled up on the stage to surprise Daddy Lumba.

Shatta Wale & Medikal's surprise

In a video shared on social media, Daddy Lumba was caught off guard while performing one of his hit songs when Shatta Wale appeared on stage.

The overwhelmed legendary singer couldn't hide his excitement at seeing him, Shatta Wale, and embraced him joyfully.

Shatta Wale, on the other hand, showed his reverence to Daddy Lumba by demonstrating how humble he was to be in his presence.

He later caught wind that Medikal was also in the auditorium and called him onto the stage. Both artistes shared a short dance, which was entertaining for the crowd. It was a very memorable moment for everyone involved.

"I want to tell you that this is what we want for Ghana, we expect every one of you to follow us, and support our music," Shatta Wale shared to the audience present.

Watch the video below:

Reactions of Ghanaians to the video

Reactions of Ghanaians to the video

Elder Samuel Mensah said:

I am happy to see this Unity among musicians. This is love. This is what God wants to see among us

creationgh said:

I love the unity I’m seeing

abenamzz said:

Shatta ankasa he’s loved by all but my guy dey worry

Daddy Lumba's Concert: Shatta Wale wins over the crowd as he performs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale outdid himself at Daddy Lumba's Legends Night concert in London.

The 39-year-old performed some of his hit songs at the sold-out concert on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Some social media users have applauded Shatta Wale for his incredible performances at both Medikal and Daddy Lumba's concert

