Kofi Aduonum, the husband of Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa, has dismissed any notion that he follows his famous wife around.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, in photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's husband clears the notion that he merely followed her around

In an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku, Kofi Aduonum stated that the unwavering support he offers his wife, Afua Asantewaa, makes him want to be present in every sphere of her life.

He stated that he and the GWR sing-a-thon attempt star had been married for eight years and had known each other for ten years, adding that they had been blessed with three children.

Mr Aduonum stated that many people thought he only followed her since she garnered fame from the sing-a-thon. However, he noted that was not the case and that they have always been great friends.

He further clarified that he had always followed her to events and was her number-one fan before the sing-a-thon challenge.

"Those who know us way before know this is how we roll. I think it is good to support your wife. I am always behind her because we (men) have to protect our wives."

Below is the full interview with Emelia Brobbey of Kofi Aduonum on Okukuseku.

Reactions to the interview of Kofi Aduonum on Okukuseku

Many people admired how supportive Mr Aduonum was to his wife, Afua Asantewaa. Other ladies also talked about their personal experiences as they likened his traits to those of their husbands.

Below are some of the lovely reactions on Emelia Brobbey's YouTube Channel:

@tabithaoffei1231 said:

He’s like my husband. God bless good husbands.

@reginaanimah5080 said:

Very wise man. May the Lord continue to bless your home

@sellysmakeover said:

This man and my husband have some similarities, paaa very wise, humble, supportive, simple, loving, and caring. Ladies marry men who will respect and support in any way, give u peace of mind.

@itsbeelola3052 said:

Great husband, very supportive.

@doreennarh7317 said:

Wonderful and supportive husband. It's good to marry your friend.

"My kind of man": Ladies in love with Afua Asantewaa's man as he held her bag

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband warmed in a video en route to Tamale to support Chef Failatu as the husband carried his wife's bag.

Many ladies who came across the video were in love with the chivalry on display and prayed for a loving and supportive husband like him.

During Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record for longest singing time attempt, her loving husband was there with her through the journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh