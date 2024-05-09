An innovative Ghanaian man who won a scholarship from the Asantehene has built Africa's first AI prosthetic arm

The prosthetic arm, according to a post on social media, is made to maximize rehabilitation potential for amputees and those with limb differences.

Netizens who thronged the comment were proud of the young man's achievement and praised him

A Ghanaian, Kwame Adekye Nsoroma, the has demonstrated exceptional talent and determination by developing Africa's first AI-powered prosthetic arm.

The scholar who earned a prestigious scholarship from the Asantehene presented his work to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was delighted by the invention.

Ghanaian man receives Otumfuo's blessings after building Africa's 1st AI prosthetic arm

The young Ghanaian man received Otumfuo's blessings after presenting his works to him.

Previous works of Kwame Adekye Nsoroma

Kwame Adekye Nsoroma is an innovative Ghanaian man leveraging technology to drive positive change.

He had previously built a robot, which earned him a scholarship from the Asantehene to study at AAMUSTED-Kumasi.

"Well, he is not relenting in his efforts at all as he has built what is believed to be Africa's first AI prosthetic arm," a social media post from @The Asante Nation said.

If given more support, Kwame Adekye Nsoroma would introduce more innovative solutions and make a more significant impact.

Netizens react

His innovation has drawn reactions from various netizens.

@Nana Aquasi Rastus wrote:

"He was my school mate at Sekyeredumasi senior high technical school and also my dom mate....Am proud of him."

@King Bruce wrote:

"Bless up champ."

@Luciano Tosh wrote:

"America will take him away for their own good mark this."

@Jackson Aweah wrote:

"Hopefully, more to come, thanks young man."

@Ghana Beye Yie wrote:

"This guy must go to MIT for a master's asap."

