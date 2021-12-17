Present a revised budget to parliament - Bagbin tells Finance Minister

The Speaker of Parliament has on the Finance Minister to present a revised version of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to parliament to present a revised version of the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.

Addressing the house upon his first appearance after his return from his medical trip, the speaker stressed that the revisions captured in a letter Ofori-Atta presented to him were only indications of intent and nothing concrete.

He however said the Finance Minister needed to come to Parliament with those modifications, concessions or amendments specifically captured in the documents to make them known.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta Photo credit: Alban Bagbin(Facebook)/ Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Per a citinewsroom report, Bagbin said it was important to find a “path that is faithful to law, respects our rules and processes and ensures the governance of the country does not grind to a halt.”

Bagbin also tasked the committees to reconcile the revised estimates with what they have hitherto considered and submit a report for the consideration of the House.

Government maintains 1.75% deductions; bill laid before Parliament

In a related development, the government has maintained the controversial new electronic transaction levy bill as it was laid before Parliament.

A starrfmonline.com report indicates that the bill still pegs the percentage of deduction at 1.75% despite expectations that the figure will be slashed marginally after minority vehemently opposed it.

The Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, disclosed that ongoing consultations will influence the content of the final tax instrument that will be laid in Parliament

Walking out of Parliament does not stop the business of the House

Still, in Parliament, Bagbin has stated that parliamentarians who walk out of parliament do not in any way stop the business of the house.

Overseeing proceedings in the House after his return from medical checks abroad, he said the staging of a walkout does not render parliament incapable of performing its functions.

He stated that there are many instances where walkouts and boycotts never succeeded in delaying whatever decision the house wanted to take.

Source: Yen.com.gh