Gunshots were fired at a voter registration centre in the Cape Coast North constituency of the Central Region.

Adom News reported that the gunshots were fired by men allegedly guarding the New Cape Coast North MP Horace Ekow Ewusi.

There was reportedly an attempt to stop the National Democratic Congress from registering some people.

The registrants were reportedly bused from Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency.

This sparked some confusion between NPP and NDC supporters and the subsequent firing of gunshots.

The NDC constituency Youth Organiser, Godfred Onso Nyameye’s phone was allegedly seized during the altercation.

Ewusi was dragged into his car and driven away after a group of people chased him from the registration centre.

Commission targets 623,000 new voters

The Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her officers have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail. The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024.

After the continuous voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, the commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024. There will also be a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

The commission also intends to announce the results of the 2024 presidential elections within 72 hours.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

NDC and NPP supporters clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu Senya West.

The clash occurred during the first day of the voter registration exercise because of a dispute over the registration order.

