An aspiring presidential candidate in the KNUST SRC race has pulled out of the upcoming elections

The prominent candidate known as Patrick Appiah Kyei has pulled out to support another candidate

Netizens who saw the post on the merger expressed mixed reactions and took to the comment section to express their views

A KNUST aspiring SRC candidate has broken the hearts of his supporters by withdrawing from the race.

Patrick Appiah Kyei, a prominent contender, announced his withdrawal from the upcoming election on Wednesday, July 23, 2024.

He did not disclose his reason for quitting the race; however, he declared that he wanted to merge camps with another candidate.

Protions of a press statement informing the public about his decision read:

"I write in appreciation to all the persons that have had my back and have beloved that I would be able to use the power and resources of the KNUST SRC in building a more fortunate grounds for students of this noble institution and future KNUST.

"To all and sundry, our story has come to a greater end, I write to inform you all that we have merged camps with the camp of master Kane Nana Francis, his candidacy is valid while ours is infuse with his.

He, thus, entreated all his followers to throw their weight behind Kane Nana Francis, as he is the best candidate to move the KNUST SRC forward.

See the post below:

Netizens divided over Patrick's withdrawal from race

Netizens who saw the video were divided as they shared varied opinions in the comment section.

@_gmt_live wrote:

"KANE sll the way."

@BurnDollar_ wrote:

"It's our 6eason."

@Pressure_on_me wrote:

"Here we go!"

KNUST SRC Elections: Classic representation of events

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that yearly elections are organized for students at KNUST as part of a constitutional mandate and command.

This is to choose the student leaders they deem fit to drive and steer the affairs of the SRC for them, in fulfilment of Chapter 3 (specifically, Article 12, for this purpose) of the SRC constitution as amended in 2011.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh