Former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia had a debate during the 8th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on May 27, 2024.

The debate was a key event at the Ghana CEO Summit, which brought together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss and shape the future of Ghana's economy.

Mahama maintained that unemployment had worsened since he left power in 2017, saying it had jumped to 14.7 percent from 8.5 percent.

He also cited the troubling inflation rate, which crossed 50 percent in the last two years and is currently at 25 percent.

Mahama, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, also noted the depreciation of the cedi, which is trading at about GH¢15 to the dollar.

"Despite this, the government remains unconcerned, unwilling to cut expenditures, and continues to spend more on creature comforts instead of investing in the transformational infrastructure that will propel this nation forward,” Mahama said.

Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, countered Mahama, saying his government had championed digital transformation, financial inclusion, and infrastructural development.

He also highlighted social intervention programmes, which he said had benefited millions of Ghanaians.

Bawumia says God can transform Ghana through him

In recent remarks, Bawumia said God can use him to transform Ghana.

Speaking to clergy members in Takoradi as part of his Western Regional campaign tour, he explained that he has positive ideas for Ghana that could transform the country for the better.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

He promised to collaborate with the clergy to implement his developmental agenda for Ghana.

Bawumia dares Mahama to debate him

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia dared John Mahama to face him in a debate.

He said the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess both candidates' proposals for fixing the economy.

Bawumia commenced his nationwide campaign on April 29, 2024, and is set to address the issues affecting Ghana.

