Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane unexpectedly took centre stage in Al-Nassr's win over Al Hilal due to his antics

Mane expressed unshakable faith in teammate Cristiano Ronaldo just before he scored the third and decisive goal

While he didn't get a goal in the 3-1 win, the 32-year-old's belief in CR7 has earned him widespread praise on social media

Sadio Mané displayed unwavering belief in Cristiano Ronaldo during a dramatic moment in the Riyadh Derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, showcasing a level of confidence that has since sparked widespread admiration online.

Late in the contest, Al-Nassr were awarded a decisive penalty—a moment that could tilt the balance of the long-standing rivalry.

Sadio Mané was hyped up before Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal against Al-Hilal, which happened to be his 931st career goal. Photo credit: Yasser Bakhsh.

How Sadio Mané reacted to Ronaldo's penalty vs Al Hilal

As Ronaldo stepped up to the spot, all eyes turned to the Portuguese forward. Yet, it was Mané’s behaviour just outside the area that drew unexpected attention.

Positioned just beyond the penalty arc, in accordance with match regulations, the Senegalese forward radiated assurance.

Rather than pacing nervously or bracing for a potential rebound, the 32-year-old calmly leaned toward Hilal defender Moteb Al Harbi, exchanging words that hinted at a belief in what was about to unfold.

Mane's unshakable faith in Ronaldo

Then, in a striking show of conviction, the ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich star dropped to his knees—cheering enthusiastically even before the referee blew the whistle. It was as if he foresaw the outcome.

And Ronaldo delivered. With his trademark composure, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sent Yassine Bono the wrong way, slotting the ball into the net with authority, per talkSPORT.

The goal not only sealed the moment for Al-Nassr but also ended their long winless run against their fierce city rivals as the Knights of Najd sealed a 3-1 win on Friday night, according to Goal.

Fans react to Mane's unshakable faith in Ronaldo

The video clip, now viral across X (formerly Twitter), captured Mané’s unique trust in his teammate. Football fans across the globe were quick to react:

@fahadkhaled16 saluted the Senegalese:

"We really love Sadio. I respect him for that, and his performance yesterday – he was the best player beside Ronaldo."

@ambotech01 praised Mané's faith:

"Before he plays it …Mane already believe he scored…"

@gen2_lee added:

"Mané is world class."

@m_e_l_h hailed:

"Respect for Sadio 🙌"

@thezardx summed it up with humour:

"This is crazy. He was chasing his teammate not to go for the rebound 😂"

In a game filled with pressure and high stakes, Mané’s instinctive gesture stood out—not just for its timing but for the rare glimpse it offered into the brotherhood and trust shared within Al-Nassr’s squad.

Ronaldo embarrasses ex-Chelsea defender

In a different report, YEN.com.gh detailed how Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled fans with a vintage dribble in the Riyadh Derby.

The legendary forward left a former Chelsea defender embarrassed with his slick footwork as Al-Nassr triumphed over Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo's latest masterclass brings him 69 goals closer to his ambitious target of 1000 career goals, reaffirming his enduring brilliance on the pitch.

