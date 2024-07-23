The minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, has described the Ghanaian economy as being on autopilot

Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority leader in parliament, says Ghana’s economy is on autopilot.

His comment follows Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam's presentation of the 2024 mid-year budget review in parliament today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Dr Amin Adam had assured Ghanaians that the government was committed to keeping expenditure within the country’s means.

He explained that the government’s focus was to ensure fiscal discipline, especially as the country approaches an election season, and intends to prevent overspending.

But reacting to the government’s fiscal document for the rest of the year, Cassiel Ato Forson said it was utterly disappointing and uninspiring.

He stated that the biggest headache affecting Ghanaians and businesses operating in the country was the many taxes imposed by the government.

He expected the government to remove or reduce some of these taxes to help Ghanaians suffering from economic hardship, but the minister had failed to do so.

He said it was shocking that the minister failed to introduce new policies or ideas to improve living conditions in the country.

According to Cassiel Ato Forson, the country’s economy is on autopilot, and the ruling government is out of ideas.

“Mr Speaker, unfortunately, Ghana is on autopilot. Our economy is on autopilot,” he said.

The minority leader said he expected the country’s economic situation to worsen as the government had failed to implement a clear roadmap to rescuing the ailing economy.

He noted that many companies are fleeing the country due to the high tax rates, and it is likely that more will follow suit by the end of the year.

Government to reintroduce road tolls in 2025

Meanwhile, the finance minister announced that the cabinet had approved the establishment of the framework for reintroducing road and bridge tolls in 2025.

He said the reintroduction of the tolls is part of a broader strategy to improve road infrastructure funding and management in the country.

Earlier, the works and housing minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, had also affirmed the cabinet’s approval of reintroducing the road tolls.

He said the approval followed calls from the ruling New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the roads minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, to bring back the tolls.

Oppong Nkrumah explained that while the tolls would not be introduced immediately, the finance minister would provide a road map for their reintroduction.

Minority protest delays budget reading

YEN.com.gh reported that a protest from the minority caucus had delayed the presentation of the 2024 mid-year budget review to Parliament.

The minority MPs protested the delay in releasing their District Assemblies Common Fund money.

The caucus members expressed their discontent over the delay in the disbursement of the common fund.

The MPs maintained the fund is crucial for the execution of their parliamentary duties and responsibilities.

