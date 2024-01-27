Some New Patriotic Party delegates in Dome-Kwabenya have said they do not want MP Sarah Adwoa Safo to be their candidate

Adwoa Safo apologised to the president, the NPP and Parliament for her controversial absence from official duties

Some New Patriotic Party delegates in Dome-Kwabenya have voiced more opposition to MP Sarah Adwoa Safo at the voting grounds.

They have been expressing support for one of her opponents, Dr Mike Oquaye Jr., saying they want change.

Some of them described Adwoa Safo as a TikTok MP because of the content she had posted there and reminded of her long absence from her role as a legislator.

“She is nowhere to be found and we need change and it will happen,” one delegate said.

“Change will come because we don’t have an MP here because we cannot sit here and the MP will go and sit on Tiktok and dance and we need change."

One other candidate in the Dome Kwabenya race is one Sheila Oppong Sakyi.

Adwoa Safo's troubles

After a contentious absence lasting months, Adwoa Safo returned to Ghana in November 2022.

The MP took a long break from her parliamentary duties to attend to her private family business in the US.

Adwoa Safo's prolonged absence from her legislative role nearly cost her her seat as party officials and the leadership of the Majority Caucus initiated an action to kick her out.

President Akufo-Addo also sacked her as gender minister after over a year of continuous absence from work.

Apology to NPP

YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo publicly apologised to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the NPP and the leadership of Parliament for her long absence from the country.

In an apology video, the former minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said she did not mean to cause disaffection for the party.

Adwoa Safo added that her conduct was due to issues beyond her control.

The MP's apology was welcomed by the NPP.

