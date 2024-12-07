A Plus Claims Victory Against NPP And NDC In Gomoa Central Parliamentary Elections: "I Won"
- Musician and politician Kwame A Plus claims to have won the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat
- A Plus took to social media to announce his victory a few hours after the constituency polls closed
- He contested as an independent candidate against NPP's Nana Eyiah Quansah and the NDC's Kwame Deen Lawson
Entertainer and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has claimed victory in the Gomoa Central parliamentary elections.
While the Electoral Commission has yet to pronounce official results, A Plus has taken to Facebook to announce victory.
In a post on his verified page, A Plus who contested against the incumbent MP Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress's Kwame Deen Yawson wrote:
"I won."
See the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh