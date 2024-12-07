Musician and politician Kwame A Plus claims to have won the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat

A Plus took to social media to announce his victory a few hours after the constituency polls closed

He contested as an independent candidate against NPP's Nana Eyiah Quansah and the NDC's Kwame Deen Lawson

Entertainer and politician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has claimed victory in the Gomoa Central parliamentary elections.

While the Electoral Commission has yet to pronounce official results, A Plus has taken to Facebook to announce victory.

In a post on his verified page, A Plus who contested against the incumbent MP Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress's Kwame Deen Yawson wrote:

"I won."

