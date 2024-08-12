The 2020 batch of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association presented a citation to the chief director of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam.

The presentation to Alhaji Hafiz Adam was to appreciate his contribution to the growth of the health sector in Ghana

Instead of praise, the honouring of the chief director rather attracted criticism from netizens who chanced on pictures of the presentation on the ministry's X post

The leadership of the 2020 batch of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association (GUNMA) have honoured the chief director of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam.

GUNMA presented a citation to Alhaji Hafiz Adam in recognition of his visionary leadership and commitment to the health sector.

2020 batch of graduate unemployed nurses and midwives honour the Ministry of Health's chief director, Alhaji Hafiz Adam. Photo credit: @mohgovgh/X.

The presentation was done in the chief director's office inside the Ministry of Health's building.

In an X (formerly Twitter) sighted by YEN.com.gh, Alhaji Hafiz Adam was captured in a group picture with the leadership of the unemployed nurses and midwives, as they made the presentation.

"The citation was in recognition of the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment provided by the Chief Director, which have significantly advanced our health sector, fostering a healthier and more resilient society," an X post by the Ministry of Health read.

Netizens criticised GUNMA for the presentation

GUNMA's presentation to Alhaji Hafiz Adam drew criticism from netizens who came across the post in the Ministry of Health's X page.

@EmmetteMarshall wrote:

"I’m ashamed and saddened by the Graduate unemployed Nurses and midwives leadership’s action. You presented a citation to a body which has held or contributed to your employment, for what? Healthier and resilient society? What’s unhealthy than unemployment?"

@mycwami also wrote:

“visionary leadership” for them been unemployed??? Where did we go wrong as a country ?"

@PapaAddo_07 said:

"Unemployed since 2020 dey call his leader VISIONARY…mad people in nice clothes all over the country."

@kanabus also said"

"This makes absolutely no sense. How did the official have such a vision that fosters a vibrant sector yet a lot of the nurses are home and have even formed a group? And these very same are presenting awards? Seriously? And you are posting this?."

15,200 new nurses and midwives to be employed

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has issued a clearance to recruit about 15,200 nurses and midwives.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the first phase of the recruitment began Monday, August 5, 2024, following the opening of the online application portal.

The ministry, in a statement released to the media, assured the public of a transparent recruitment process to give every qualified nurse and midwife an equal opportunity.

