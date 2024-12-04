Mike Lindell's net worth: The rise and fall of the MyPillow founder's fortune

Mike Lindell is a well-known American entrepreneur, political activist, and conspiracy theorist. He built MyPillow, a successful bedding company, from the ground up, but numerous legal battles and financial setbacks have seen his business and earnings decline. So, how much does the MyPillow founder have? Learn about Mike Lindell's net worth.

My Pillow's store in Shakopee, Minnesota (L). Michael Lindell speaks at President Donald Trump's rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania (R). Photo: Michael Siluk, Tayfun Coskun (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mike Lindell's net worth has fluctuated recently due to business troubles and legal issues. A staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump, Lindell's net worth suffered after he spent considerable time and money unsuccessfully trying to prove election fraud in the 2020 US general election.

Full name Michael James Lindell Nickname My Pillow Guy, Mike Pillow Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1961 Age 63 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mankato, Minnesota, USA Current residence Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 184 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Shirley Lindell Father James Lindell Siblings Three Marital status Married Wife Kendra Reeves Children Four School Mankato East High School University University of Minnesota Profession Entrepreneur, inventor, political activist Net worth $0 Instagram @michaeljlindell X (Twitter) @realMikeLindell

What is Mike Lindell's net worth?

What is Mike Lindell's net worth today? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawa Tungu, Mike Lindell has an alleged net worth of $0. At his peak, the American businessman allegedly had a net worth of between $200 million and $300 million.

Why did Mike Lindell's net worth drop?

Mike Lindell's net worth dropped due to his legal troubles, including his controversial electoral rigging claims and poor business performance. According to Newsweek, Lindell's defamation lawsuits against voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic have significantly drained his finances.

The MyPillow founder also spent over $40 million on efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Top-5 facts about Mike Lindell. Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Mike Lindell's annual income?

Celebrity Net Worth reported that his income had significantly reduced compared to his peak financial years. Lindell's company, MyPillow, had an annual gross revenue of $5 million in 2023, a 95% drop from the $110 million the previous year.

The rise and fall of My Pillow Inc.

Lindell's company, MyPillow, had an annual gross revenue of $5 million in 2023, a 95% drop from the $110 million the previous year. In late 2023, Lindell admitted financial difficulties and called for donations from his supporters. While speaking to Lindell-TV in October 2023, the businessman said:

We're actually doing really good other than the fact that I don't have any more money into the effort but I can certainly keep being the salesman soliciting funds to keep us moving, and we really need all of your help. We will get our elections secure.

My Pillow Inc.'s rise

Boxes of pillows at the now-closed My Pillow Inc. production facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, USA. Photo: Ari Lindquist

Source: Getty Images

Mike Lindell founded MyPillow in 2004 after inventing and patenting an open-cell, poly-foam pillow design. The company thrived, selling over 41 million pillows and increasing its staff from five to over 1,500 by 2017. In addition to selling beddings, MyPillow sponsored conservative political activities.

The company gained widespread attention through its direct marketing efforts, including infomercials and endorsements from influential figures. MyPillow became a household name, known for its unique pillow design and Lindell's frequent advertisement appearances.

The company's success allowed Lindell to expand his product line to include mattresses, bed sheets, and other sleep-related products, further solidifying MyPillow's position in the bedding industry.

My Pillow Inc.'s fall

In 2017, the company received fines and multiple lawsuits related to misleading advertising. As a result, the Better Business Bureau revoked My Pillow, Inc.'s accreditation due to customer complaints, lowering its rating from an A+ to an F.

In late 2020, after the presidential election, major retailers like Walmart stopped carrying MyPillow products, citing low demand amid Lindell's controversial statements about rigging. The retail boycott led to My Pillow company's net worth declining, with Mike indicating a loss of around $100 million in 2021.

In 2022, the founder disclosed that MyPillow had lost $7 million and that he borrowed $10 million to keep the company afloat.

In 2023, MyPillow auctioned off more than 700 pieces of company equipment due to declining business and lack of credit. In January 2024, Fox News stopped running MyPillow TV commercials, citing a payment dispute.

One month later, The New York Post reported that MyPillow's landlord in Shakopee, Minnesota, had evicted them from their warehouse after allegedly failing to pay over $200,000 in rent.

Mike's lawsuit and settlement costs

Mike Lindell speaks to media members while arriving at federal court in Washington, D.C., USA, for the Dominion defamation court hearing. Photo: Joshua Roberts

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell for defamation after alleging that their machines rigged the US 2020 presidential election. Dominion filed the $1.3 billion lawsuit in the District of Columbia. In addition, voting machine company Smartmatic also sued Mike Lindell for defamation.

Due to the lawsuits and mounting legal expenses, Lindell's attorneys withdrew from his defamation cases, citing millions in unpaid fees. The entrepreneur told CBS News in October 2023,

We're not able to pay — I can't borrow money to pay these attorneys. MyPillow can't pay because of what happened with lost sales. I have $10,000 to my name.

In addition to the defamation cases, Mike Lindell faces a breach of contract lawsuit. In 2021, the businessman offered a $5 million reward through Lindell Management to anyone who could prove his evidence that China rigged the 2020 US elections. He wanted participants to demonstrate that the "packet captures" and other data he released were invalid "from the November 2020 election."

This challenge, part of his "Prove Mike Wrong" contest, was a central feature of a Cyber Symposium he hosted in August 2021. A software engineer named Robert Zeidman took up the challenge and successfully showed that Lindell's data contained no information about the 2020 election.

Consequently, an arbitration panel ordered Lindell to pay Zeidman the $5 million reward, a ruling later affirmed by a federal judge.

Mike Lindell's real estate assets

As of this writing, Mike's real estate investments are unknown. He recently told NBC News, amid his financial woes in 2024, that all he had left was his pickup truck and the house he lives in. He didn't mention if he owns or rents the home.

Previously, Lindell owned a 5,400-square-foot mansion in Chaska, Minnesota. He purchased the property in August 2016 for $745,000 and listed it for $1.1 million in September 2022. The businessman ultimately sold the property for $945,000 in December 2022.

Mike Lindell's private jet

Mike Lindell once owned a 1993 Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 private jet, which he used for business and personal travel. According to The Independent, Lindell sold the plane in 2021 for $2.5 million to help fund his legal defence amid mounting legal troubles and financial strain.

FAQs

Who is Mike Lindell? Mike Lindell, also known as the "My Pillow Guy," is an American author, entrepreneur, and political activist. He is the founder and former CEO of My Pillow, Inc., which sells pillows and bedding products. What happened to Mike Lindell? In recent years, Mike Lindell has faced several financial challenges, including multiple defamation lawsuits. Major retailers like Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond have dropped his product, My Pillow, partly due to his controversial claims about the 2020 election. How much is Mike Lindell worth? Mike Lindell's net worth is allegedly $0 in 2024. Why is Mike Lindell's net worth $0? Mike Lindell's net worth is zero due to multiple lawsuits, the loss of major retail partners, and substantial spending on ventures and legal fees. Who is Mike Lindell's ex-wife? Mike Lindell has two ex-wives. His first marriage to Karen Dickey lasted 20 years, while his second to Dallas Yocum began in June 2013 and ended in mid-July 2013. Who is Mike Lindell's wife? According to The Knot, Mike Lindell is married to Kendra Reeves. Their wedding occurred on 23 April 2023 in Chaska, Minnesota, USA. Kendra Reeves is a former television producer and event planner. What is Mike Lindell's Dominion lawsuit? Mike Lindell is involved in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for spreading false claims about their voting machines being used to rig the 2020 election.

Mike Lindell's net worth has decreased significantly over the years. His peak was estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million. However, it has dropped considerably due to legal battles, defamation cases, and the loss of major retail partners. As of 2024, he has an alleged net worth of $0, reflecting his financial challenges.

