President John Mahama has dismissed suggestions that he intends to pursue a third term, reaffirming his commitment to step down after his current tenure

The NDC leadership has also rejected claims of any legal or political efforts to extend his stay in office beyond constitutional limits

Meanwhile, the party’s Council of Elders has ordered an immediate halt to all premature campaign activities

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President John Dramani Mahama has firmly dismissed proposals to seek a third term in office during a high-level, closed-door meeting with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the emergency session at the Flagstaff House was called to address growing anxieties and premature succession campaigns within the ruling party.

President John Mahama shuts down third-term calls in a close-door meeting with the NDC's elders. Photo credit: Jubilee House/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

While some enthusiastic supporters have advocated exploring legal avenues or approaching the Supreme Court to extend his tenure, the NDC leadership has steadfastly rejected these ideas.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has, conversely, claimed that Mahama secretly harbours third-term ambitions, alleging pressure on the Constitutional Review Committee, an allegation the NDC leaders strongly deny.

President Mahama previously made his intentions clear during a state visit to Singapore, stating unequivocally that he would not contest the 2028 presidential election.

“I will not be a candidate in the next election, and therefore I can hold the line when it comes to fiscal discipline,” Mahama stated.

NDC will respect two-term presidential limit

National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia confirmed that the party will respect the two-term limit, warning that early jockeying for power, just eight months into Mahama’s current term, undermines the administration.

“The party has not declared anything. I keep repeating my caution that we have to be very careful about the way we express our ambitions. Whoever succeeds President Mahama will ride on the achievements of the current government,” Nketia noted.

Citing unauthorised tours and media polls, the Council of Elders ordered an immediate halt to all unofficial campaign activities, reminding members that only the National Executive Committee can schedule future presidential primaries.

NDC orders appointees to resign

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress had directed that party members holding public office must resign before contesting internal party positions.

The directive, according to the party, is aimed at promoting fairness and strengthening internal democratic competition across all levels.

Implementation will be staggered, with different resignation deadlines set for constituency, regional and national-level aspirants.

Source: YEN.com.gh