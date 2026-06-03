The Christian Council of Ghana has endorsed President John Mahama’s decision to subject the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to further legal review before assent

It said the approach reflects due process and helps ensure the legislation can withstand potential legal challenges

The Council also welcomed renewed parliamentary engagement on the bill, describing ongoing discussions as a healthy democratic governance

The Christian Council of Ghana has backed President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to subject the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, to further constitutional and legal review before any final decision is taken.

In a report by Citinewsroom, the Council said the approach is consistent with due process and the President’s constitutional duty to ensure that legislation can withstand judicial scrutiny before assent.

Christian Council backs President John Mahama’s constitutional concerns over the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The Coordinator for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations at the Christian Council, Rev Jehodia Godwin Amuzu, said the President is entitled to consult legal and constitutional advisers to avoid possible court challenges that could overturn the law.

“Now, the state being represented by the president, he also has to give the bill to his advisors for them to go through to be sure that the bill satisfies every constitutional requirement. Otherwise, anybody who goes to court can cause the bill to be struck out," he said.

"So, I think we should be patient. That is the course of democracy. Nobody can just give a fiat when the law does not permit that. So, let’s give the president the benefit of the doubt,” he added.

Rev Amuzu also recalled that President Mahama had previously assured religious leaders he would assent to the bill if it reached him, while noting that its non-state origin requires careful scrutiny.

He further welcomed comments from Speaker Alban Bagbin urging renewed parliamentary engagement, describing it as healthy for democracy.

The debate over the bill continues as stakeholders weigh its constitutional and political implications.

Bagbin summons parliamentary leadership

YEN.com.gh reported that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin had summoned Majority and Minority leadership for urgent talks following the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The meeting was expected to address parliamentary procedure and manage rising political, legal and international tensions surrounding the legislation.

The development comes after the Parliament of Ghana passed the bill on Friday, May 29, 2026, amid protest from the Minority Caucus.

Source: YEN.com.gh