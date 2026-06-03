The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed that party members holding public office must resign before contesting internal party positions

The directive, according to the party, is aimed at promoting fairness and strengthening internal democratic competition across all levels

Implementation will be staggered, with different resignation deadlines set for constituency, regional and national-level aspirants

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed that members holding public office must resign if they intend to contest internal party positions.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the directive forms part of revised electoral guidelines aimed at ensuring fairness and strengthening the party’s ongoing restructuring process.

NDC orders President Mahama appointees, including Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Haruna Iddrisu, to resign before contesting internal elections. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Acting Director of Elections and Information Technology, Mahdi Jibril, said the policy applies to ministers, CEOs, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, and other senior appointees seeking constituency, regional, or national roles.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, he stressed that affected individuals must step down before contesting to allow full participation in party activities. However, the rule does not apply to branch-level elections.

“If you are holding a position and you want to take a party position, resign your position,” he said.

Mahdi Jibril added that the decision followed extensive deliberations by the party’s National Executive Committee, which later agreed on a structured approach after reviewing initial proposals.

The NDC Acting Director of Elections and Information Technology further explained that implementation will be staggered.

At the constituency-level, Mahdi Jibril said aspirants must resign by end of April, regional aspirants by end of May, and national-level aspirants by end of June. He added that regional ministers are also covered.

He further revealed that one senior official has already resigned to contest a regional chairmanship position, describing the move as part of efforts to balance governance duties with internal democratic competition.

Eric Opoku to contest NDC flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku had expressed his willingness to contest the NDC flagbearership race ahead of the 2028 general election.

He said his political journey is driven by a commitment to public service and a belief in solving national problems wherever he is assigned.

Eric Opoku insisted that his priority in his political career is leaving a positive legacy

Source: YEN.com.gh