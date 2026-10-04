Kojo Fosu Boadu won the NPP First National Vice Chairman position at the party's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on October 3

Popularly known as Kojo Bamba, he polled 3,116 votes to beat several prominent contenders, including his former boss, Henry Nana Boakye

His rise from an auto mechanic and Delta Force organiser to national party executive has drawn significant attention

Kojo Fosu Boadu, popularly known as Kojo Bamba, has made a remarkable leap from the workshop floor and grassroots political circles to one of the most prominent positions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On October 3, 2026, delegates at the NPP's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi elected him as the party's First National Vice Chairman.

Kojo Bamba is the newly elected first National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party. Photo credit: @NPPDAILY/X.

Source: Twitter

He secured 3,116 votes, defeating several high-profile candidates, including Henry Nana Boakye, widely referred to as Nana B, who was previously his employer.

The result caught some observers off guard. Pre-election polling by Musa Dankwah's Global InfoAnalytics had placed Kojo Bamba at just 17% in the vice-chairmanship race, suggesting a tighter field than the final count reflected. But the final result told a different story.

Below are the polling figures and results for Kojo Bamba, as shared on X:

From an auto mechanic to NPP National Executive

Kojo Bamba was born in the late 1980s in the Ashanti Region, though his precise age and hometown have not been publicly confirmed, according to MyNewsGh.com.

The same outlet notes that he previously worked as an auto mechanic before carving out a presence in NPP circles.

He became a recognisable figure in the party through his ties to Delta Force, a pro-NPP vigilante group that was active in the Ashanti Region.

In March 2017, he was arrested by police after members of the group stormed the office of Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator George Adjei. At the time, reports identified Kojo Bamba as the group's organiser.

Before his national ambitions took shape, he also served as a personal bodyguard to Nana B during the latter's tenure as NPP National Organiser — a detail that makes his victory over the same man all the more striking.

Kojo Bamba's vision for NPP grassroots structures

Throughout his campaign, Kojo Bamba consistently directed attention to what he described as the backbone of the party: constituency-level executives and grassroots activists.

He argued that the NPP's fortunes in the 2028 general election would rise or fall on the strength of its structures at the local level.

Central to his pitch was a call for the party to invest meaningfully in grassroots members, offering them the training, resources and logistical support required to mobilise voters and safeguard polling stations on election day.

His election places him firmly within the NPP's top national leadership as the party shifts its focus towards rebuilding its structures following its 2024 general election defeat.

For a man who began his journey in a mechanic's shop, his election at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on that October evening showed how far he had come.

Complete list of elected NPP national officers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the 11 individuals elected to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The new executives are expected to manage the party’s affairs and lead its preparations for the 2028 general election.

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Source: YEN.com.gh