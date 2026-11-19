Eric Afeme, newly elected NDC Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser, has reportedly passed away unexpectedly

Afeme, known by his nickname Agabus, died just days after winning his position in the NDC regional elections

NDC Deputy National Organiser hopeful David Selassie Anthony disclosed he had spoken to Afeme hours before his death

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Eric Afeme, popularly known as Agabus, the newly elected Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reportedly passed away unexpectedly, just days after winning his position at the party's regional elections.

Newly elected NDC Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser Eric Afeme dies days after the party's election. Photo source: Eric Afeme

Source: Facebook

The news broke on Thursday, 19 November 2026, when NDC Deputy National Organiser hopeful David Selassie Anthony, known publicly as De Accra Mayor, announced the death on Facebook, expressing disbelief at the loss.

Eric Afeme's death hits the NDC community

In his post, De Accra Mayor shared that he had spoken with Afeme at 7:57 pm on Wednesday, only to learn of his death a few hours later.

"We spoke at 7:57 pm last night, and you left us a few hours later? Ohh Agabus, why???" he wrote, adding, "Eric Afeme, you no force bro."

The circumstances surrounding Afeme's death have not been officially confirmed, and no cause has been made public at the time of publication.

Kekeli Foster Adamtey, the NDC Deputy Youth Organiser for the Ayensuano constituency, also mourned Afeme's death, saying that he was in pain.

He wrote:

"I have written several times and deleted just as many since 5 am. Honestly, I cannot find the right words to express how deeply this hurts. Agabus Eric Afeme, this is too heavy for us to bear. The pain is overwhelming, and the reality is still so difficult to accept."

"Death, you are too wicked! Agabus, may God grant your family, friends and all of us, most especially Ruth Seddoh and Adamz Moha, the strength to bear this unbearable loss. Rest peacefully, Agabus. 💔"

Afeme had only recently secured his position as NDC Deputy Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser following the party's regional executive elections held on Saturday, November 15, 2026, ahead of the 2028 general elections.

His sudden passing has cast a shadow over what was a milestone moment in his political career.

The NDC has not issued a formal statement on Afeme's passing as of this report.

The Facebook post announcing Eric Afeme's unexpected death is below:

Tributes pour in for Eric Afeme

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief on social media, with friends, colleagues and supporters struggling to come to terms with the news.

Kwame Appiah Benyi asked:

"Commander, was he sick? May his soul rest in peace."

Oga Citizen reflected:

"Hmmmmmmm, we're very fragile as humans. May the Lord have mercy on him 🙏."

Maxwell Akpabli commented:

"Hmmmmm. This is a terrible blow for us as a party."

Veteran Ghanaian politician Kofi Wayo dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Charles Kofi Wayo, the Ghanaian politician and businessman known as “Wayo” or “Chuck”, who died in Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The article traced his political journey through the NPP and PNC before he founded the United Renaissance Party.

After years of outspoken criticism of successive governments, Wayo stepped away from politics in 2017 to focus on farming and supporting rural communities.

His blunt remarks and decision to leave public life behind made him a distinctive figure in Ghanaian politics.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh