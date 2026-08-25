Veteran broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has delivered a pointed remark during a discussion on the GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's dispute with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Sefa Kayi, during a 2019 exchange with Sammy Gyamfi on his Kokrokoo programme, had warned the then-young lawyer he would one day feel the sting of reputational attacks

The media personality's recent comment comes as the politician faces allegations that GoldBod recorded a US$1.7 billion loss in 2025, a claim he has dismissed as untrue

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Veteran Peace FM broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi has entered the ongoing dispute between GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, using a discussion on his Kokrokoo programme on August 21, 2026, to deliver a loaded personal remark.

Sefa Kayi fires back at NEIP CEO Eric Adjei over Sammy Gyamfi, Afenyo Markin GoldBod saga. Image credit: Kwame Sefa Kayi, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

The intervention came after National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) CEO Eric Adjei weighed in on the controversy, arguing that reputational attacks were genuinely painful to endure.

"Chairman, it is not easy when someone destroys your reputation this way," Adjei said during the programme.

Sefa Kayi's 2019 encounter with Sammy Gyamfi

Sefa Kayi used Adjei's observation as a springboard to revisit his own history with Sammy Gyamfi.

During a 2019 appearance on Kokrokoo, Sefa Kayi had told the CEO boss, then a young lawyer, that he would one day occupy a position of significance and come to understand, firsthand, the hurt that comes with having one's name publicly dragged.

Reacting to Eric Adjei's claim about the ongoing saga, Sefa Kayi said:

"You now know how it feels; you know it is not easy for someone to destroy your reputation. Go out and bring me my stone," Sefa Kayi said.

The remark has added a personal dimension to what is already a sharply contested political dispute.

Genesis of Sammy Gyamfi and Afenyo-Markin Saga

Sefa Kayi's latest comment comes against the backdrop of a bitter dispute over claims that GoldBod incurred a loss in 2025.

Afenyo-Markin have repeatedly claimed, both on the floor of Parliament and through the media, that the organisation recorded a loss of US$1.7 billion during the earlier-said year.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on August 19, Sammy Gyamfi forcefully rejected the allegation. He described the claim as a falsehood that had already been disproved on multiple occasions.

The YouTube video of Sefa Kayi is below.

Afenyo Markin sues Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin had taken legal action against GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, which was announced during Parliament's session on August 24, 2026.

The controversy centres on Gyamfi's accusation of extortion regarding the substantial losses incurred by the Bank of Ghana under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

The exchange between Afenyo-Markin and Gyamfi has escalated into a significant public dispute, raising questions about accountability within the gold procurement process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh