Presidential aide Dr Sammy Ayeh wedded his beautiful partner in a private ceremony on Sunday, May 24, 2026

Prominent personalities, including Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, attended the joyful celebration filled with love and tradition

Social media users shared heartfelt congratulations and reactions to the couple's enchanting wedding moments

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Dr Sammy Ayeh, a presidential aide at the Office of the President in the Jubilee House, has tied the knot with his beautiful fiancée.

Presidential aide Dr Sammy Ayeh ties the knot with his beautiful partner on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Photo source: Dr Sammy Ayeh, Joojo Trends

Source: Facebook

The top Mahama appointee and his bride got married in a lovely private ceremony on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Many prominent personalities, including Chief Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie, GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi, Asempa FM presenter Osei Bonsu OB, Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi, and Okaikwei Central MP Patrick Boamah attended.

Communications Director for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Secretary to NPP's Security, Intelligence & Defence committee, Lawyer Kwesi Botchway Jnr and NPA boss Edudzi Tamakloe were present at the lovely ceremony.

Presidential aide Dr Sammy Ayeh's wedding ceremony

A series of videos shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger Joojo Trends captured joyful scenes from the traditional marriage ceremony and reception.

In a video, Sammy Ayeh looked handsome in his maroon-embroidered agbada as he and his groomsmen, who wore sky blue men's senator-style suits with short-sleeved tops and matching trousers, posed for photos at the Eves Hills Hotel in Larteh-Akuapem.

The presidential staffer and his bride gathered indoors with their loved ones and some guests, including Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, for the traditional wedding ceremony.

The couple engaged in traditional wedding rites and exchanged wedding rings to signify their love before receiving prayers from some men of God and their loved ones.

Footage emerges as Anita Akuffo ties the knot with her partner Opoku Sanaa in a traditional wedding on Friday, May 22, 2026. Photo source: @anita_akuffo, @fifi_folson

Source: Instagram

They later changed outfits for their wedding reception, with Sammy wearing a suit while the bride looked gorgeous in a silver mirror-rhinestone corset mermaid dress as they danced together with their friends and loved ones cheering them on.

The groom later grabbed a microphone and serenaded his new wife with a live performance of Nigerian singer Joeboy's 2025 collaboration with Qing Madi, Adenuga.

Sammy Gyamfi and other prominent Mahama appointees also joined the newlyweds for their cake-cutting ceremony.

Ayeh and his new wife also received congratulatory messages from Ghanaians, including staunch supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The TikTok videos of Dr Sammy Ayeh's wedding ceremony are below:

Presidential aide Sammy Ayeh's wedding stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Julius Kwame Anthony commented:

"Big congratulations to my brother and friend, Dr Sammy Ayeh, on celebrating the Holy Sacrament of Matrimony. May your home be blessed with endless love, peace, happiness and prosperity. May Almighty God bless and keep you in bliss and blessings, Doc."

Osagyefo _Tutu said:

"To have the Chief Justice at your marriage is enough. Congratulations, comrade Dr Ayeh."

Opoku Logistics wrote:

"I tap into your blessings fuo, please form one logo logo line and start tapping wai."

Anita Akuffo marries partner Opoku Sanaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo married her partner, Opoku Sanaa, in a traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Footage of the ceremony went viral on social media, with many people congratulating the couple on their union.

Source: YEN.com.gh