Former TV3 Mentor Season 1 finalist Hakeem Shabazz has filed his nomination for the NDC constituency elections

Hakeem rose to fame as one of 12 finalists who entered the Mentor House in 2006 and later appeared in several Kumawood films

The ruling NDC's internal elections are scheduled for October 24 and 25, 2026, across the 16 regions of Ghana

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Hakeem Shabazz, a musician and actor who rose to prominence on TV3's debut Mentor reality show, has formally filed his nomination to stand for the Communications Officer position within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adenta Constituency.

The entertainer-turned-politician successfully passed the vetting stage and has been assigned number 3 on the ballot.

TV3 Mentor Season 1 star, Hakeem Shabbaz, files to contest the NDC Adenta Constituency election. Photo credit: Hon. Hakeem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted to his TikTok page, Hakeem shared campaign fliers clearly displaying his ballot number, signalling that his bid is firmly underway.

Hakeem path from Mentor to politics

Hakeem was one of 12 finalists who entered the Mentor House in Accra on 1 April 2006, making him a notable figure from the maiden edition of TV3's Mentor competition.

Following the show, he extended his profile into Ghanaian film, featuring in a number of Kumawood productions including *Beyonce*, *Otan Hunu 1 and 2*, and *Power of a Woman*, before stepping back from active entertainment.

While the exact moment he ventured into partisan politics is not publicly known, Hakeem was visible on the campaign trail supporting President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Watch the TikTok video below:

NDC constituency elections set for October 2026

The NDC has scheduled its constituency-level executive elections for Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, 2026, though the official timetable indicates voting will take place on a single day at designated venues across each constituency.

The constituency elections form part of a broader party reorganisation exercise.

Regional executive elections are set to follow in November 2026, with a National Delegates Conference pencilled in for December 2026 to elect new national executives ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Late Samuel Sarpong's son enters NDC race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Samuel Sarpong Jr had announced his bid for an executive member seat in the NDC's Nhyiaeso Constituency ahead of the upcoming party elections.

The young politician was the son of Samuel Sarpong, who had died along with seven others in the August 6, 2025, Obuasi military helicopter crash.

Sarpong Jr had shared a campaign poster on TikTok on October 7, 2026, outlining six policy pillars, including youth empowerment and transparency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh