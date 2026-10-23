Sarah Adwoa Safo officially declared her intention to contest the NPP Parliamentary Primaries for Dome-Kwabenya

The former MP cited a record of growing vote tallies across three consecutive elections as part of her case for a return

Safo's announcement has drawn backing from supporters urging her to reclaim the seat from the NDC and its current MP, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu

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Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo has officially thrown her hat into the ring, declaring her intention to contest the New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Sarah Adwoa Safo declares her intention to contest the Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary elections in 2028. Photo source: Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

Safo made the announcement via a Facebook post on Thursday, October 22, 2026, signalling her desire to return to represent the constituency she held for several years.

Adwoa Safo's Dome-Kwabenya record

In her statement, the former minister pointed to a consistent improvement in electoral performance as justification for her candidacy.

She noted that she secured 63,373 votes in the 2012 election, a figure that rose to 65,488 in 2016 and climbed further to 75,041 in 2020.

Safo credited those results to the collective effort of party members, supporters and constituents rather than individual achievement alone.

"These achievements are not mine alone. They reflect the dedication, sacrifice and commitment of every party member, supporter and constituent who believed in our shared vision for Dome-Kwabenya," she wrote.

The former MP framed her return as a continuation of unfinished work, expressing a desire to build a constituency where young people can realise their potential and families can thrive after reconsidering her earlier decision to pursue higher opportunities beyond the constituency.

She called on party members, stakeholders and constituents to engage with her in what she described as a spirit of openness and mutual respect as discussions around the constituency's future leadership take shape.

"Dome-Kwabenya is home. It has always been home. My commitment to its people remains unwavering, and my resolve to serve remains steadfast," she added.

Reports had previously indicated in August 2026 that Safo was eyeing a return to the Dome-Kwabenya seat, which the NPP lost to the NDC for the first time in the 2024 general elections.

The daughter of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo, who was at the time the incumbent, did not contest the election after losing to Mike Oquaye Jnr, the son of former Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Oquaye, in the NPP primaries.

With her official declaration, Adwoa Safo is looking to regain the Dome-Kwabenya seat from the current MP Faustina Elikplim Akurugu of the NDC and book a return to parliament in 2028.

The Facebook post of Adwoa Safo declaring her intention to contest for the Dome-Kwabenya seat in 2028 is below:

Reactions to Adwoa Safo's declaration

The announcement drew swift support from followers on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians, including NPP members below:

Ebenezer Anokwah wrote:

"She has declared her intention to contest for the NPP Parliamentary Primaries to become the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency again. Wishing her all the best. She should go and take that seat away from the NDC MP."

Ebenezer Andoh-Acquah said:

"Solidly behind you, Adwoa 😘. Go for gold. Victory will be ours come 2028."

Junior Kalid commented:

"Good decision. You are winning the seat back easily."

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Source: YEN.com.gh