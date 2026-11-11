Parliament approved a motion to reconstitute its delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, bringing Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin back into the fold

The move follows a dispute that saw Ghana threaten to withdraw from the regional legislature entirely after Afenyo-Markin continued attending ECOWAS proceedings despite being replaced

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei's withdrawal from the original nominees triggered the reversal, after she raised concerns over the selection process

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Parliament has approved the reconstitution of the country's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, restoring Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to the group following a prolonged dispute over the country's representation in the regional body.

The resolution paves the way for Ghana to resume active participation in the ECOWAS Parliament after weeks of political tension that at one point placed the country's membership in jeopardy.

Parliament approves the reconstitution of the country's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, restoring Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to the group. Credit: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

The controversy began when Parliament moved to replace Afenyo-Markin on the delegation.

Despite that decision, the Minority Leader continued to attend and participate in ECOWAS Parliament proceedings, where he holds the position of Third Deputy Speaker.

His appearance at a sitting in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, reportedly prompted the ECOWAS Parliament to refuse to swear in Ghana's newly constituted delegation, deepening the impasse.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin previously referred Afenyo-Markin to the Privileges Committee following a petition by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, who accused him of defying a parliamentary resolution that had removed him from the delegation.

A key development that helped break the deadlock came when Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei pulled out of the proposed replacement list. She cited a lack of consultation and what she described as irregularities in the nomination process as reasons for her withdrawal.

New Delegation Composition

Under the arrangement approved by Parliament, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan will lead the Ghanaian delegation, with Afenyo-Markin included as a member rather than in a leadership role within the group.

The remaining members of the delegation are Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, Eric Afful, Dominic Napare, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Bryan Acheampong.

Millicent Yeboah Amankwah will participate as an observer.

The reconstituted delegation is expected to allow Ghana to fully re-engage with the ECOWAS Parliament and put an end, at least at the domestic legislative level, to the standoff that had disrupted the country's representation in the bloc.

About the ECOWAS Parliament

The ECOWAS Parliament is the legislative body of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), representing the people of West Africa.

It serves as a platform for dialogue and consultation on regional integration issues, such as human rights, infrastructure, and social affairs.

Comprising representatives from all 15 ECOWAS member states, the Parliament works to foster integration through dialogue and consensus-building.

The ECOWAS Parliament consists of 115 representatives from these 15 states and includes a Bureau (Speaker and Deputy Speakers) along with several Standing Committees focused on sectors like agriculture, energy, health, and more.

It offers advisory opinions on matters like human rights, infrastructure, and social and cultural issues.

Zanetor elected Vice President of Pan-African Parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that the Korle Klottey MP Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was congratulated in Parliament after she was elected the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament.

During parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Speaker Alban Bagbin read a formal congratulatory dispatch from the President of the Pan-African Parliament, Fateh Boutbig.

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Source: YEN.com.gh