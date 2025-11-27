The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is in trouble with the Privileges Committee of Parliament

Afenyo-Markin has been accused of contempt of Parliament by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga

The contempt accusations relate to Afenyo-Markin's involvement with an ECOWAS Parliament meeting

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for investigation on the grounds of contempt of Parliament.

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, had cited the Minority Leader for contempt of Parliament, because he allegedly defied a resolution passed by Parliament to remove his name as a member of Ghana’s delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament meeting in Port Harcourt.

Afenyo-Markin Referred to Privileges Committee For Examination on Grounds of Contempt of Parliament

Source: Facebook

In Parliament on November 27, Ayariga urged the Speaker of Parliament to refer him to the Privileges Committee to face possible appropriate sanctions, if found guilty.

Contrary to the resolution passed, Afenyo-Markin attended a session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

This has formed the basis of Ayariga's accusation.

“That is why Mr Speaker, I have cited the provisions of Order 31 (o) which says that any act or omission which affronts the dignity or authority of Parliament of Ghana or produces any such effect constitutes contempt of Parliament and a breach of parliamentary privilege."

Source: YEN.com.gh