Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has been elected as the second vice president of the Pan-African Parliament

The Korle-Klottey MP secured a major win in an election in South Africa on Thursday, April 30, 2026

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' election to the new role represents a historic feat for the West African Caucus

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The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Korle Klottey constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has accomplished a historical feat with her election as the second vice president of the Pan-African Parliament.

Zanetor Rawlings achieves a historic feat with an electoral victory to become the new second vice president of the Pan-African Parliament. Photo source: Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP

Source: Facebook

The renowned politician and daughter of the late former President JJ Rawlings and First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings secured the big position in the Pan-African Parliament following a major victory in an election in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Zanetor received significant support from numerous legislators across the African continent with a decisive vote of 131 against 51.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the South Dayi constituency and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamakpor, announced his colleague's latest remarkable feat on his official X page on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

He wrote:

"By 131 to 51 votes, the Hon. Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has just been emphatically elected as the 2nd Deputy President of the Pan African Parliament in Johannesburg, South Africa."

"This is the equivalence of a second deputy speaker of the Pan African Parliament in Johannesburg."

Rockson highlighted the historical significance behind Zanetor's emphatic electoral victory in the election in South Africa.

He noted that the Korle Klottey MP would serve the West African Caucus as its first female representative in her new role in the history of Pan-African parliamentary politics and congratulated her on the new position.

He wrote:

"By this feat, she represents the West African Caucus as its 1st female representative in that role in the history of Pan-African parliamentary politics. Indeed, there is something in a name!!!!! A big congratulations to her!!!"

The Pan-African Parliament, an organ of the African Union (AU), plays a significant role in promoting integration, cooperation and democratic governance among its member states.

As the new second vice president, Zanetor will be part of the bureau responsible for guiding the Parliament's affairs and supporting its legislative and advisory functions.

The X post announcing Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings' electoral win as second vice-president of the Pan-African parliament is below:

Zanetor reacts to Defence Minister appointment rumours

Previously, Zanetor reacted to the rumours of her possible appointment as the minister of defence in Ghana after the role became vacant several months following the demise of the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah in the tragic helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

In a video, which went viral, some faceless individuals were heard referring to the Korle Klottey MP as 'incoming', suggesting that she is about to be named a minister by President Mahama.

National Democratic Congress General Secretary Fifi Kwetey shares a Facebook post sparking speculation on Zenator Agyemang-Rawlings' future. Credit: Fifi Kwetey

Source: Facebook

However, in a quick response, Zanetor replied, "Guys, I don’t know about that," amid smiles while looking amazing in her beautiful Kaba traditional Ghanaian outfit.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Zanetor and sisters commiserate with Nunoo-Mensah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Zanetor and her sisters commiserated with Nunoo-Mensah following the demise of his wife, General Joseph Margaret Nunoo-Mensah, in February.

Photos of the Korle Klottey MP with Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings at the residence of the former chief of staff during the PNDC era emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh