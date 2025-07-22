Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been removed as the Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament following a decision to reconstitute Ghana's delegation

The newly reconstituted delegation will be led by Deputy Majority Leader George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, who takes over Afenyo-Markin’s role

The reshuffle has sparked criticism, particularly from Dominic Nitiwul, who accused the Majority Caucus of acting unilaterally

The Minority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been removed as the Third Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

This follows a decision by the Parliament of Ghana to reconstitute its delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament.

Parliament of Ghana reconstitutes its delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament. Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin replaced. Photo credit: UGC.

The newly reconstituted Ghanaian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament will be led by Deputy Majority Leader George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, who is assuming Afenyo-Markin's role, and Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei.

The reshuffle has faced criticism, especially from Dominic Nitiwul, the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, who accused the Majority Caucus of acting unilaterally and not consulting the Minority on the changes.

“I know it is the decision of the House to do it, but it is not for Parliament because the Majority has the majority, to force the decision of the Majority on the Minority about representation," he reportedly said.

Responding to this, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, argued that the decision was in line with parliamentary tradition, which usually assigns ECOWAS parliamentary roles to Deputy Leaders of the House.

George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Deputy Majority, and Appiagyei, Deputy Minority Leader, lead Ghana's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament. Photo credit: UGC.

What is the ECOWAS Parliament?

The ECOWAS Parliament is the legislative body of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), representing the people of West Africa.

It serves as a platform for dialogue and consultation on regional integration issues, such as human rights, infrastructure, and social affairs.

Comprising representatives from all 15 ECOWAS member states, the Parliament works to foster integration through dialogue and consensus-building.

The ECOWAS Parliament consists of 115 representatives from these 15 states and includes a Bureau (Speaker and Deputy Speakers) along with several Standing Committees focused on sectors like agriculture, energy, health, and more.

It offers advisory opinions on matters like human rights, infrastructure, and social and cultural issues.

The Parliament is also deeply engaged in discussions and initiatives concerning regional security, economic integration, and social development.

Reactions to Afenyo-Markin's removal from ECOWAS Parliament

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on the news of Afenyo-Markin's removal from Ghana's delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Alfred Ebo Dada Essel said:

'You are my senior at ECOWAS Parliament has been drop...Chai mouth mouth nkoaaaaa."

@Ayitey Anthony also said:

"The one he was boasting about that second deputy speaker will meet him at ecowas meeting and that he seniors him over there."

@Duke Oyeah commented:

"The rules governing membership of the regional parliament is that, a member of parliament must not be a minister, Afenyo is a leader and would be replaced with a leader."

Afenyo Markin preaches

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader of Parliament, got a slot at the maiden July 1 National Day of Prayer.

The parliamentarian was supported by many renowned members of the New Patriotic Party during the sermon.

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, was seen clapping after Afenyo-Markin's sermon at the event.

