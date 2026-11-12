Veteran journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has reportedly declared interest in the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency

Five other aspirants have also signalled their intention to contest the seat ahead of the 2028 general election

Asaase News broke the story on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, publishing the full list of interested candidates

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Veteran Ghanaian journalist and television host Paul Adom-Otchere is reportedly among six individuals who have signalled their intention to contest the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency ahead of the 2028 general election.

Veteran Ghanaian journalist Paul Adom-Otchere is reportedly interested in contesting the Ejisu NPP parliamentary primaries. Photo source: Paul Adom-Otchere

Source: UGC

Asaase Radio reported on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, that Paul Adom-Otchere, widely recognised as the host of Metro TV's political programme "Good Evening Ghana", is one of six aspirants who have expressed interest in representing the main opposition as its parliamentary candidate in 2028.

Paul Adom-Otchere reportedly eyes Ejisu constituency seat

The Ejisu Constituency, located in the Ashanti Region, has historically been a stronghold for the NPP, making the primary a significant contest within the party.

Lawyer Kwabena Boateng of the opposition party, is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

Asaase News published the full list of aspirants eyeing the seat, with Adom-Otchere's name among the most prominent given his high public profile in Ghana's media landscape.

The other aspirants are Klinsman Mensa Karikari, Evans Duah, incumbent Kwabena Boateng, Patrick Atta Aboagye and Yaa Gyamera Aboagye.

The development marks a potential shift in direction for the former BBC reporter, who has spent decades in broadcasting and commentary.

Adom-Otchere, who previously served as the board chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited during former president Akufo-Addo's tenure, has long been associated with political analysis rather than active partisan participation.

His reported interest in the NPP parliamentary primaries marks a notable development ahead of the 2028 polls.

No official statement from the veteran journalist or the NPP had been released at the time Asaase News filed the report.

The Facebook post detailing Paul Adom-Otchere's reported interest in contesting the NPP parliamentary primaries is below:

Reactions to Adom-Otchere's reported political interest

The announcement drew immediate reaction on social media, with many Ghanaians responding with a mixture of humour and support.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Paul Mensah wrote:

"Eiii, Paul, how are we going to enjoy Good Evening Ghana, if you become a Member of Parliament? 😂"

Bru Bru offered encouragement, commenting:

"You have our full support Paul ❤️."

Nana Major Suleman added:

"Best of luck to you, Paul Adom Otchere."

Paul Adom-Otchere slams President Mahama's aides

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere’s criticism of President John Mahama’s aides after the administration went ahead with a National Day of Thanksgiving following deadly floods.

Adom-Otchere said the event could have been reshaped into a memorial service, with guests dressed in black to honour the victims.

He argued that better advice from Jubilee House could have prevented the backlash against the President.

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Source: YEN.com.gh