Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere criticised the Mahama administration for proceeding with a National Day of Thanksgiving following deadly floods

Adom-Otchere argued that presidential aides should have converted the event into a solemn memorial service with attendees dressed in black

The Good Evening Ghana host said the social media backlash against President Mahama was entirely preventable

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Broadcaster and Good Evening Ghana host Paul Adom-Otchere has condemned the decision by President John Mahama's administration to proceed with a pre-scheduled National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer just one day after devastating floods claimed dozens of lives across the country.

Speaking on his programme, Adom-Otchere directed sharp criticism at the President's inner circle, arguing that no one within Jubilee House raised the alarm or recommended adjusting the event in response to the national tragedy.

Paul Adom-Otchere slams President John Mahama's aides over thanksgiving service after the Accra flood. Photo credit: Paul Adom-Otchere & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

"Today, we are seeing it. People have died. Thirty-seven is the number, even if we go by the Interior Minister's figures. People have died from the rainstorm and then the government of Ghana, a day after these deaths, decided to go ahead with a Thanksgiving service that had already been scheduled," he stated.

In a report by GhanaWeb, the broadcaster did not call for the event to be cancelled outright, but insisted its character should have been fundamentally changed.

He argued that converting the occasion into a commemorative service, with guests dressed in black rather than white, would have been the appropriate response.

"Nobody in the Jubilee House could call a quick meeting and suggest changing the event? They could have changed the attire to black and turned it into a commemorative service for the people who died," he said.

Adom-Otchere says backlash against Mahama preventable

Adom-Otchere framed the administration's handling of the situation as a failure of political judgement rather than a deliberate act of insensitivity, placing the blame squarely on the presidential aides responsible for advising Mahama.

He maintained that the significant social media criticism directed at the President in the aftermath was avoidable, had the right counsel been offered in time.

The comments reflect growing public unease over how the government managed its public response to the flood disaster, with the juxtaposition of a thanksgiving celebration against the backdrop of mass casualties drawing widespread scrutiny.

Mahama swears in Ghana’s first female Auditor-General

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama swore in Dr Pamela Graham as Auditor-General on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Dr Graham became the first woman to hold the position, succeeding Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu at the end of his tenure.

Mahama urged the new Auditor-General to serve the Constitution and Ghanaians with independence, fairness and courage.

Source: YEN.com.gh