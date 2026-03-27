Dr Frank Amoakohene has responded strongly to claims by broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere questioning his medical qualifications

The minister shared proof of his academic credentials on social media after the remarks were made on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana

The exchange has revived earlier claims by Captain Smart about Adom-Otchere’s unfinished professional law training, sparking fresh debate online

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere for belittling his academic and professional qualifications.

While hosting the Thursday, March 26, 2026, edition of the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV, Adom-Otchere cast aspersions on the Ashanti Regional Minister's educational qualifications.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, slams Paul Adom-Otchere for belittling his qualification. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He suggested that Dr Amoakohene is not qualified to fully practise as a medical doctor.

"I don't know what he was doing before he became political, but I know that his doctor is not medicine. It's the other one, you know in tech (KNUST), they have this four-year programme they do, you become doctor, you can perform something, but it's not like med," he claimed.

Adom-Otchere further suggested that the Ashanti Regional Minister is an unserious individual who is unfit for any serious debate on pressing national issues.

"I get the sense that he's just about playing. He's not serious, he doesn't want to do a debate of policy. He's not like that. He's just playing around and he wants to be seen, and I think that what he is," Adom-Otchere added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Amoakohene's response to Adom-Otchere's criticism

Reacting to these remarks by the host of the Good Evening Ghana show, Dr Amoakohene said he is a qualified medical doctor.

In a Facebook post on Friday, March 27, 2026, the Ashanti Regional Minister also said that he is not a school dropout like Paul Adom-Otchere.

"Tell Christmas Tree that I am a medical doctor. I am not a dropout like him, who could not complete his law education. Heat," he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Although he did not directly mention the broadcast journalist's name, many people believe that the post was directed at him.

Dr Frank Amoakohene further shared a screenshot of his impressive qualifications to prove that he is a professionally trained medical doctor and a laboratory scientist.

Why Amoakohene called Adom-Otchere a dropout

In 2022, media personality Captain Smart publicly claimed that Adom-Otchere failed to complete his law studies.

This allegation has been repeated by several critics of the broadcast journalist.

Despite these allegations, there is no official confirmation regarding why Adom-Otchere did not complete his professional law course.

He, however, holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana, but he is not a licensed lawyer, as he did not finish the qualifying course at the Ghana School of Law.

Read another Facebook post below:

Netizens react to Amoakohene's academic qualifications

After sharing his academic qualifications on social media, many netizens who chanced on the post took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Edem Israel Wetsi said:

"Let him, I mean Brother Christmas Tree should also publish his own."

@Ruth Dzogbenuku Egya-Ebate also said:

"He wanna mess around with a brainy guy?. He go kpɛmɛ . More fire."

@Derrick Joachim Bature commented:

"Great achievement Dr. Frank Amoakohene. Your hard work and dedication to your craft are truly paying off. I'm so proud to see your CV and all your accomplishments!."

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, Claims he's more popular than NPP's presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Amoakohene taunts NPP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reored that Dr Frank Amoakohene had claimed he is more popular than NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, sparking controversy online.

His comments, made in a Facebook post, are seen as a subtle jab at the immediate past Vice President.

The remarks had drawn reactions from Ghanaians, reigniting debates over political influence and popularity within the NPP.

Source: YEN.com.gh