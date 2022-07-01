There are common mistakes real estate agents make when they are new in the real estate industry in Ghana

There are not many real estate resources in Ghana that can help agents to prepare for life in the property industry and what they can expect

Many property agents become discouraged when they do not see the results soon after becoming real estate agents

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

New real estate agents should be aware of the usual blunders that might keep them from reaching their full potential. By avoiding the following mistakes, they will advance their real estate profession more quickly.

A worried professional. Photo credit: Luis Alvarez. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Not Having a Business Plan

Many real estate professionals lack definite objectives and timetables for accomplishing their goals. Without a strategy, it is far too simple to invest time and money in activities that will not be profitable. Property agents should specify their immediate and long-term objectives as well as the steps they'll take to get there by writing their real estate business plan down.

Not Planning Financially

Becoming a real estate agent costs money. Like any entrepreneur, one will need a funding source in place to build a business. Whether that means asking family for help, working a part-time job, or taking out a small business loan, consider having at least three months of reserves in savings before making the leap to a full-time agent.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Although it may be difficult at first, it’s important to remember that countless individuals have made the transition from part-time to full-time real estate agents.

Expecting immediate success

The best things take time. You probably want to become well-known in the real estate sector, but you should have realistic expectations about how long it will take you to get there. As a real estate agent, it may take you several months to close your first deal, and it might take you as long as two years to start generating a comfortable income from your venture.

Ongoing Construction of Petronia City, National Cathedral and Other Mega Projects Which will Change Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about ongoing mega-projects that will transform Ghana when completed. The mega projects cost millions of dollars and comprise museums, smart communities and massive edifices.

The government is keen on developing the country's infrastructure to rival some of the best in other parts of the world.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh