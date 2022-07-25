A Ghanaian woman called Preba Arkaah has started a chocolate factory in her garden after going on retirement

Preba stated in an interview that she has a shed where she keeps the cocoa beans and also processes them into finished products like chocolates and truffles

She added that she got the idea for a chocolate factory because she realized that Ghana does not have a decent premium chocolate brand that can rival those in Europe

In an interview with Vanessa Kanbi on YouTube, Ghanaian retiree Preba Arkaah stated that she spent about ten years working with a fast-moving consumer group called Azure which owns the well-renowned Guinness Ghana Company Limited.

Preba Arkaah. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi. Source: UGC

Arkaah opined that she learnt a lot from the company, not just as a lawyer but also from the day-to-day running of the business. After leaving Azure, Preba Arkaah decided to start her own chocolate company, Mansa Gold, since she loves chocolates.

Sorting out cocoa beans in Arkaah's backyard. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi. Source: UGC

Preba Arkaah took her interviewee, Vanessa Kanbi, through the process required to turn the cocoa beans into chocolate and other confectionaries.

The beans were first roasted before they were ground in a machine. After they are ground, other food elements like cocoa butter, sugar and milk powder are added.

The chocolate bars are produced by Mansa Gold. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi. Source: UGC

Arkaah further added that Ghanaian cocoa is valued for its rich, "chocolatey" flavour and is said to be of the highest quality. In that regard, they work directly with cocoa farmers, which has enabled her company to expand on this reputation to produce chocolate with distinct flavours derived from the various areas from which their beans are grown.

Chocolate confectionaries produced by Mansa Gold. Photo credit: Vanessa Kanbi. Source: UGC

Her company, Mansa Gold, produces varieties of chocolate bars like Mankese (chocolate milk bar), Mamong (dark milk bar), Simpa (coconut milk chocolate), Bono (dark chocolate) and Carbo Corso (white chocolate).

