Real estate agents in Ghana can land many clients by taking advantage of social media and all it has to offer

Social media has come to stay, making the world a global village by connecting people to the internet

In recent times, many people have sought the services of real estate professionals by searching for them on the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Real estate agents can take advantage of what social media has to offer to boost their careers. The global nature of social media means that agents can have clients from Ghana and other parts of the world. In this article, YEN.com.gh shares how real estate agents can do this.

A lady uses social media to promote her work. Photo credit: Alistair Berg. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Use a Professional Picture

Make sure your profile photo is the same across all your accounts and looks polished and professional before you sign on as a real estate agent.

Taking new photos doesn't have to cost a lot of money. It should be sufficient to take a clear photo with a smartphone.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Use a Business Account

You can check extensive statistics about your audience on Instagram and Facebook after designating your profile as "Business" instead of "Personal." This enables you to start producing paid advertisements.

Paid social media is essential for building your brand, discovering what types of content resonate with your audience, and discovering who and where your audience resides.

Make Sure Contact Details are Updated

It would be best if you made it as simple as possible for people to contact you on social media. For example, a potential customer may opt to call, text, email, visit your website, or send you a direct message on social media.

Ensure all of your information is current and accurate and that they can reach you via any of these channels.

Connect with Other Real Estate Professionals

Spend time following real estate professionals you might work with when your career begins. Starting your real estate career off with networking on social media can be a great idea.

Also, while following well-known real estate social media accounts is vital, you should follow local leaders, people of the community, and businesses to position yourself and your company as a helpful member of your neighbourhood.

Ongoing Construction of Petronia City, National Cathedral, and Other Mega Projects Which will Change Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about ongoing mega-projects that will transform Ghana once completed. The mega projects cost millions of dollars and comprise museums, smart communities, and massive buildings.

The government is keen on developing the country's infrastructure to rival some of the best in other parts of the world.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh