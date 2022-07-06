Social entrepreneur, L. Nzingha Samuel, has built a gated residential neighbourhood in Kumasi for foreigners who intend to stay in Ghana

She is determined to help African Americans and other black nationals from western countries to buy land in Ghana to put up houses

L. Nzingha Samuel was motivated to permanently settle in Ghana at the height of police brutality and discrimination against black people in America in 2020

L. Nzingha Samuel has made a name for herself by spearheading the creation of a black community in Kumasi. She sprung into action after the fatal attacks on several black people at the hands of the police.

L. Nzingha Samuel, the social entrepreneur building a community for foreign black nationals. Photo credit: VoyageATL. Source: UGC

She told Travel Noire in an interview that:

In the year 2020, there was a lot of racial social unrest in the US. Why are we smacking our heads against this wall that doesn't seem to want to come down? I can recall wondering as I was driving down the street. I thought we needed an additional tool to support and anchor ourselves.

In her bid to create a safe space where the lives of black families will not be threatened, she set out to Ghana to build a home with her fiancé. Her friends were inspired by her initiative and enquired about how they could also build homes in Ghana.

It inspired her idea for her to create a community where people like her friends could come to Ghana to settle down and have peace.

She has since assisted about 20 families in Ghana, precisely Kumasi, in purchasing land and building homes in what she refers to as the "Ghanaian Renaissance".

Watch a video of one of the complete houses below.

Speaking about why she chose Kumasi to settle down, she said:

Since my godfather resides in Kumasi, I have been going to Ghana for about 20 years. I would spend one to two months living at his property and fell in love with Ghana's beautiful scenery, warm people, and rich cultural legacy. During those visits, I also met my fiancé, who I have been with for the last 19 years. We agreed to construct a home there jointly after he made the decision to live in Kumasi.

