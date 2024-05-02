The Electricity Company of Ghana has blamed the power outage in Accra on May Day on the early morning rainstorm

According to the ECG, the rainstorm led to the flooding of seven substations in Accra, disrupting the power supply

It noted that it is currently working with the Ghana Fire Service to dry the substations to restore power

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed the power outage in parts of Accra on May 1 to the flooding of seven of its substations.

The ECG explained in a press statement on Thursday, May 2, that the early morning downpour flooded its substations on Wednesday, May 1.

ECG says seven of its substations have been flooded.

Source: Facebook

Burma Camp L, Station H-Dzorwulu, Gbawe, Station D-Avenor, Lat Trade AJ, and Lakeside Estate are the seven substations affected.

It assured customers it is working with the Ghana Fire Service to drain the flooded substations and swiftly restore power.

The ECG further assured customers of its commitment to providing a reliable power supply and apologised for any inconvenience.

Rainstorm disrupts power supply in Greater Accra.

Earlier, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) attributed the power outage that hit Greater Accra to the heavy rainstorm that hit the region on Tuesday, April 23.

In a statement released, the ECG noted that the rainstorm had disrupted the distribution network, leading to several power outages across the region.

It assured customers that its engineers worked assiduously to restore power to affected areas immediately.

The ECG further entreated customers who had been affected by the outage to contact the utility provider either by calling the ECG call centre at 0302611611, reporting the issue to the nearest ECG office, or reaching out to the company on social media via @ECGghOfficial. It also apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outages.

GRIDCO reports ECG to the Energy Minister

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reported the Electricity Company of Ghana to the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for refusing to produce a load-shedding timetable for customers.

This comes amid an erratic power supply across the ECG’s operational zones caused by faulty transformers and other technical issues.

Despite loud calls to produce a load-shedding timetable, the ECG has refused, claiming that the situation is temporary and is being addressed.

In a letter issued by GRIDCo to the Energy Minister on March 28, the Company complained of the ECG's blatant refusal to adhere to the load-shedding management instructions issued by the National System Control Center (NSCC).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh