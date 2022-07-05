Jobless University of Ghana Graduate Hits The Streets With Placard To Beg For A Role
@wiz_porter
Eiii so to find a job in Ghana after even graduating tertiary with some good results,you still have to go through this stress before it touches the heart of a good samaritan wow.God help him and help us all
@SonOfYaa
Who even encourages them to do such programs or going to Legon uni is an achievement in this country
@Obuorgh
Marine science? Even maame water will not employ you.. unless u turn life guard for Labadi beach
Source: YEN.com.gh