@wiz_porter

Eiii so to find a job in Ghana after even graduating tertiary with some good results,you still have to go through this stress before it touches the heart of a good samaritan wow.God help him and help us all

@SonOfYaa

Who even encourages them to do such programs or going to Legon uni is an achievement in this country

@Obuorgh

Marine science? Even maame water will not employ you.. unless u turn life guard for Labadi beach

