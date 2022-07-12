There are aeroplanes around the world that have been converted into beautiful restaurants like the La Tante DC10 in Accra, Ghana, where people eat

The transformation of the planes into restaurants shows how creative people can be all around the world

The "plane restaurants" offer their visitors a surreal eating experience and attract people from far and near to have a unique dining experience

Conventional restaurants are making way for unique restaurant designs. The emergence of "plane restaurants" is not only to offer visitors a plate of tasty food but to give them a unique dining experience that is out of the ordinary. YEN.com.gh highlights where such restaurants are located worldwide.

La Tante DC10, Accra, Ghana

The La Tante DC10 in Accra, Ghana, is the first aeroplane restaurant to be opened in Africa. There are 118 seats available in the completely air-conditioned restaurant. In addition, separate restrooms for male and female clients have been added, and the seats and tables have been redesigned to match high standards.

El Avión, Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

The El Avión Restaurant and Bar in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, was a cargo plane shot down over Nicaragua in 1986. After that, the plane was abandoned and forgotten until it was purchased, renovated, and brought to its present location in Costa Rica in 2000.

The Airplane Restaurant, Colorado Springs

The Airplane Restaurant in Colorado Springs, USA, was built in 1953 and has refuelled aircraft worldwide. In May 2002, it started on its second goal: to become the best restaurant for aviation in the US.

The 275-seat restaurant can accommodate 42 customers at a time. The restaurant provides a journey through aviation history with its abundance of images, memorabilia, and unusual items.

McDonald's, Taupō, New Zealand

The Mcdonald's restaurant in Taupō, New Zealand, is a retired Douglas DC-3 plane and one of the best attractions in the city. Though many come for the food, they are undoubtedly attracted to the plane's silver and bright-red painting.

The plane continued to fly in the 1960s, but in the 1990s, it was renovated to include space for about 20 diners, giving it a new lease of life.

