Modern architecture is always looking for new, innovative ways to blend buildings with their natural surroundings in a sustainable way

The aim is to give the buildings a more natural look without having to cut down pristine nature to make way for architecture

Such architectural buildings that blend effortlessly with nature are called biophilic designs and can be found all over the world

Humans always try to find sustainable ways of doing things. This has also been reflected in modern architecture with the emergence of biophilic designs which blend architecture with nature. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows where such buildings are located in the world.

Apple Park, California

The Apple Park in California. Photo credit: New York Post. Source: UGC

One of the best examples of biophilic architecture that is widely recognized is Apple's campus in California, USA. The doughnut-shaped building mimics the curved shapes of nature and floods the workplaces with light from all directions. Also, the site is encompassed by a forest of about 9,000 trees.

Bosco Verticale, Milan, Italy

The Bosco Verticale building. Photo credit: Pedestal. Source: UGC

The Bosco Verticale, or "vertical forest," is a pair of residential buildings in Milan that have hundreds of trees and shrubs growing up their walls and balconies. The buildings also have rainwater collection systems to irrigate the vegetation.

Rolls Royce, Chichester, England

Rolls Royce manufacturing plant. Photo credit: Rolls Royce Motor Cars. Source: UGC

The Rolls Royce headquarters in southern England has one of the largest green roofs in the world, covering thousands of square feet with native plant species that reduce rainwater runoff and assist in building insulation.

Amazon Spheres, Seattle, USA

Amazon Spheres buildings. Photo credit: Plan Radar. Source: UGC

The Amazon Spheres is home to the e-commerce company's Seattle offices. It is a building in a garden and a garden in a building. The plants in the building come in 400 different kinds, some of which are relatively uncommon and others of which are extinct in the wild.

Second Home, Lisbon, Portugal

Second Home, Lisbon. Photo credit: Archello. Source: UGC

The Second Home co-working space in Lisbon, Portugal, is a perfect example of blending interior decor with nature. It has thousands of indoor plants, which makes it a very unusual place to work. The Second Home co-working space was built to provide a new working environment that supports creativity and entrepreneurship.

