Ghana has plans for big projects like the Marine Drive Accra Project and others that will make them a sight to see when they come to completion

The projects are part of Ghana's efforts to redefine architecture, industrialization, and the transportation system in the country

The design concepts of the mega projects are evidence of the accomplishments of both local experts and collaborations with foreign businesses

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana is developing rapidly in industrialization and architecture, evident with the several big projects still under construction in the country. YEN.com.gh showcases the ongoing mega projects and gives details about them.

Marine Drive Accra Project

Marine Drive Accra Project. Photo credit: Construction Review Online. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Marine Drive Accra Project is a 241-acre waterfront redevelopment plan for Accra that extends from Independence Square to the coast and culminates in a coastal overlook with expansive, dramatic scenery across the Gulf of Guinea.

The project will transform this waterfront into a new public infrastructure with commercial, exhibition centers, offices, a beach soccer field, and recreational and retail facilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghana International Trade Fair Center Redevelopment Project

Ghana International Trade Fair Center Redevelopment Project. Photo credit: Gist with Sandie. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

This project aims to transform the 140-acre site of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center into a new, cutting-edge, mixed-use, sustainable commercial estate. The Ghana Trade Fair Company signed a $1 billion agreement with Stellar Holding to redevelop the Trade Fair site.

Phase one of the project will accommodate the World Economic Forum's Convention Center and exhibition halls. Phase two of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center Redevelopment Project will contain amenities including five-star hotels, upscale shopping centers, and other residential and commercial buildings.

Accra - Nsawam Railway Project

Accra - Nsawam Railway Project. Photo credit: DailyGuide Network. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Accra-Nsawam Railway Project, created by the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) in collaboration with the Ministry for Railway Development, entails upgrading the narrow-gauge railway line that connects the two towns into a standard gauge railway line.

These are not the only huge projects under construction. In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about other ongoing mega projects in Ghana which will also transform Ghana when completed. The multi-million dollar mega projects include museums, smart cities, and other enormous structures.

The government is committed to improving the nation's infrastructure so it can compete with the finest in the world.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh