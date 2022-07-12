The Jeanne Schultz Design Studio has proposed the design of a school in Senegal based on materials from the earth

The aim is for the secondary school to create an environment that supports a child's intellectual and artistic independence

The design employs strategies to create a perpetual, closed-loop of sustainable systems by utilizing the strength and usefulness of organic earth components

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Jeanne Schultz Design Studio in America is proposing designs for the construction of a secondary school in Kafoutine, Senegal, made entirely out of mud. Despite being built in pairs, the classroom pods' construction enables limitless variations that may be customized to meet the needs of both the current community and possibly future ones.

Proposed design of the mud school. Photo credit: Jeanne Schultz Design Studio. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Between each of the two classrooms are ponds that serve to both collect and feed water into canals that dance along circulation lines. The purpose of these channels is to provide a pond, a septic tank, and landscape irrigation while maintaining a steady water flow across the property.

The central public area of the school. Photo credit: Jeanne Schultz Design Studio. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The building has a central public area that functions as a meeting place and a connecting point for all of the classes. The water channel system, mild slope, and nature of the land inside the school community create an ecosystem that highlights the beauty of the school's architecture.

Design of the classroom with kids playing in it. Photo credit: Jeanne Schultz Design Studio. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the design of the school in a post shared by Africa Facts Zone.

YEN.com.gh samples comments from netizens below.

Harvey (@RealDan_Harvey) asked:

This is actually beautiful but is it practical? Rain no go fall?

Cocky Mahlaba (@LeboSedu1407) opined:

It's very practical, the clear roof is for natural light directly from the sun.

Tiffin_Simango (@TiffinSir) expressed mixed reactions by saying:

It's good to build afrocentric schools but, afrocentric must not mean primitive. They must provide top notch education there with strong ICT resources in there. All the best!

K.Nyabi (@rk_nyabi) marvelled at the architectural design by saying:

That’s architectural design with African culture in mind. Great work, hope the design takes into consideration the climate and environment. Again kudos.

4 Funny Houses Around the World That Show The Creativity of Humans

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about funny houses around the world. Countless interesting homes across the world demonstrate how inventive people can get when they set their minds to something.

These buildings may be found across the world and provide an example of how modern architecture is changing how homes are constructed.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh