A Ghanaian lady took to social media to rant about how a landlord kicked her younger sister out of her apartment

She stated that some homeowners were terrible, so it was important for people to run background checks on prospective landlords before renting their properties.

The lady seized the moment to ask Ghanaians for help securing another accommodation for her younger sister

A Ghanaian TikToker with the handle @everythinganima cried out on social media about how a landlord evicted her younger sister from her apartment, leaving her stranded.

Lady cries out as a landlord evicts her sister. Photo credit: @everythinganima and Michael Tagoe

Source: TikTok

The lady posted the video with the caption:

Efiewura 3gyi ni keys so I need a place to rent for my sister around East Legon...kindly help

According to the TikToker, every renter must conduct background checks on future landlords before renting their apartments. She added that it was essential to call past tenants of the apartments to ask about the attitude of the landlords.

The lady concluded by asking Ghanaians to help her secure accommodation for her younger sister around East Legon, explaining that her sister has just started life and found herself there because of work.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the angry lady's video over her landlord

Many Ghanaians agreed with the lady's assertions about conducting checks on landlords and posted their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Priscydear stated:

Everyone’s experience is different. You might treat your landlord with prejudice

Jonathaninstyle commented:

That is very true. They should secretly leave their phone number

Nyonyo remarked:

I agree paaaa.

mfaafowaa opined:

I support this video with 1000 bags of cement

Kylz added:

It makes a lot of sense

