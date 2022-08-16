Building a house in Ghana does not have to be an arduous task if one knows the necessary steps to take

There are quick approaches to building a house which will save people a lot of time, money and stress

People should be on the lookout for dubious people who may pose as agents or property owners to scam unsuspecting persons of their money

Many people are weary of buying land to build a house in Ghana for fear of being duped. However, some guidelines will help people to be able to build houses without fear of making grave mistakes. YEN.com.gh mentions them below in this article.

Buying The Land

You must first officially purchase a piece of land in Ghana from primarily two places; families and real estate companies. Real estate companies are the safest bet since they do all the grounds work on behalf of the customer. However, when the deal goes wrong, it is easier to sue real estate companies.

Protecting The Land

Second, you should secure your land as soon as you purchase it. You can do this by erecting a temporary gate and fencing the plot of land. This protects your property and lessens the likelihood that dishonest people would trespass on it. However, walling won't be able to protect land that was sold to you illegally. Please be sure you have legal ownership of the land you are fencing.

Designing and Document The Project

Getting an architect to oversee the design and documentation of your dream home is advised. An architect can assist you in determining your particular needs and come up with creative solutions to even the most challenging design issues.

Unfortunately, architects and other experts in the construction sector are rather pricey. However, you will receive far more value than you paid for.

Getting The Building Permit

A building permit is necessary for the building of every house in Ghana. Starting a building project without approval from the required district assembly or municipal authority is prohibited.

The property owners who disobey this procedure will, most importantly, be charged a penalty price in addition to the standard permission amount.

